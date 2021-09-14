News

Former backup dancer says R. Kelly performed oral sex on underaged Aaliyah

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Yet another woman has testified that R&B star R. Kelly sexually abused her as a teen, and that she witnessed him engage in sex with then-minor Aaliyah. Jane Doe, who testified on September 13, is the 10th witness for the prosecution against Mr. Kelly. 

Mr. Kelly currently faces charges of racketeering, violations of the Mann Act — which prohibits the transport of people across state lines for sexual activity — and other sex-related charges. He has denied all charges against him. 

The testimony by Jane Doe, given under the name “Angela,” noted that the young woman met Mr. Kelly when she was just 15-years-old, and he pursued a sexual relationship with her for several years. During the course of the relationship, she worked as a backup singer and dancer, and eventually was part of her own singing group. 

r kelly aaliyah

10th witness claims R. Kelly sexual abused her

Angela claimed that Mr. Kelly had sexual relationships with many young women while on tour, and that he would grow angry when the women refused his advances. She also claimed that Mr. Kelly controlled nearly all aspects of the womens’ lives, including when and what they ate. After having a meal without his permission, Angela testified that Mr. Kelly said that “we would all have to put out that night … it was dues time.” 

Angela noted that she met Aaliyah at the singer’s 12th or 13th birthday. She referred to Aaliyah as Mr. Kelly’s protege, and stated that she once walked in on Mr. Kelly with his head between the young girl’s legs. Angela did not note the exact date of what she saw, but did confirm that she stopped working for Mr. Kelly in the mid-1990s, when Aaliyah was still a teen. 

r kelly aaliyah

Mr. Kelly illegally married Aaliyah in 1994 when she was just 15 years old; he was 27. The marriage was annulled the next year. Aaliyah died in 2001, at the age of 22.

Prosecutors allege that Mr. Kelly sexually abused both young women and young men, and that his behavior was part of an ongoing sexual crime ring.

x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Facebook knows Instagram is toxic for teens, especially...

Community honors life of late Seminole Elder, freedmen...

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman to officiate...

Biden admin. provides clemency for certain federal inmates...

Detroit couple leaves behind seven kids after dying...

Terence Crutcher Foundation urges action on federal policing...

VP Harris slams Texas Gov Greg Abbott for...

Twenty years after the September 11th attacks, a...

Entire city’s police department in Missouri “unexpectedly” resigns

Biden, Obama, Clinton mark 9/11 in NYC with...