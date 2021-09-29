Far-right state Senator Nathan Dahm announces his run for U.S. Senate

From the back of a pickup truck with a “Trump 45” license plate, state Senator Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate on Tuesday.

“The truth is, Republican leadership has failed us at almost every level of government,” Dahm said to the cheers of the small crowd present. “If you look at the national level of leadership…if you look at the state level of leadership, if you even want to call it leadership because they’re not leading…they have failed us time and time again.”

Dahm has served in the state Senate for the last nine years. According to his campaign site, his focus will be to “make America great again” and “America first”, echoing the twice-impeached former president Donald Trump. He also came under fire this summer after making vulgar, sexist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sen. Lankford to face two far-right Republican primary opponents

At the speech Dahm said: “my main focus has always been defending our rights. When it comes to defending the second amendment, I have proven that not only will I defend the second amendment, I will advance our second amendment rights. When it comes to defending the lives of the unborn, I’m not just gonna give speeches about it, I’ve actually passed legislation to protect the lives of the unborn in the state of Oklahoma.”

Dahm joins another far-right candidate campaigning to win the Republican nomination. Jackson Lahmeyer of Tulsa announced his candidacy earlier this year with the endorsement of disgraced former Trump National Security Advisor and Retired General Michael Flynn.

Both men accuse the current Oklahoma Senator James Lankford of being a RINO (Republican in name only) after he failed to decertify the election results on January 6.

Far-right candidate Jackson Lahmeyer accused of breaking campaign reporting requirements

Lahmeyer’s campaign has recently come under question after it was found that his campaign violated campaign finance laws. According to The Norman Transcript, Jackson Lahmeyer allegedly broke numerous Federal Election Commission regulations in his campaign’s July quarterly report and failed to respond to the commission’s request for additional information by the deadline. The FEC’s protocol states that any action brought against Lahmeyer’s campaign won’t be made public until after the case has concluded.

Lahmeyer was apparently upset at Dahm’s announcement and insinuated that he was working with Lankford and the GOP establishment.

Both men face an uphill battle trying to unseat the incumbent, but an endorsement from the former president could go a long way, which both men appear to be desperately seeking.