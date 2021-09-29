Rep Cori Bush to “centrist” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema: “We’re talking about saving lives”

Representative Cori Bush is appealing to Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Joe Manchin, ahead of the Democrats’ Build Back Better infrastructure bill.

Speaking on the Medhi Hasan show, Representative Bush (D-Missouri) expressed dismay at Senator Sinema’s priority to vote in favor of corporate interests rather than the people of the United States.

“I want her to remember… we can forget our own struggles, we can forget where we came from. But everything that she’s ever seen or heard from a constituent, she ran (for Senate) to not forget that. Care enough about people who are not in your situation.”

“Centrist” Democrats hold up major bill

Currently, the Democrats’ Build Back Better Infrastructure bill includes investments in both structural issues in the United States as well as social service programs that help residents. The bill is part of the Biden Administration’s commitment to support all people while the COVID pandemic continues to affect Americans daily.

Meanwhile, despite pleas from such powerhouse politicians as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Democrats do not seem to have enough support from their own party to pass the bill. Senator Sinema is not the only Democrat opposed to the bill, joining with Joe Manchin, who has also voted against expanding voting rights.

But Representative Bush, whose district is comprised of 50% Black and Brown families, says that the Build Back Better bill will help families, including those in Senator Sinema’s home state of Arizona.

“It is sickening to me that there are people who will push aside those who need help. What we’re talking about is saving lives.” Representative Bush ended with a plea to Senator Sinema: “I am speaking to her humanity, and I hope she hears me.”