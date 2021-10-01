Opinion

Black Twitter drags Ellen Pompeo for gloating about fight with Denzel Washington

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
black twitter denzel washington ellen pompeo
Left: Denzel Washington (U.S. Weekly) Right: Ellen Pompeo (E! Online)
On a recent episode of her podcast, Tell Me With Ellen Pompeo, the actress recounted to Patrick Dempsey about how she got into a heated argument with Denzel Washington during the filming of an episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Denzel Washington was the guest director for an episode and Pompeo recalls improvising a line and giving direction to another actor.

“I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'” she recalled. “And that wasn’t in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I’m the director. Don’t you tell him what to do.'”

black twitter denzel washington ellen pompeo

Don’t come for Denzel

“I was like, ‘Listen, motherfuck*r, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling?'”

If there is one person in Hollywood that has earned the ability and respect to not get talked back to or questioned, it is THE Oscar-winning Denzel Washington. 

Pompeo went on to say that it was an “amazing experience” and that she had the “utmost respect for Denzel as an actor and director,” but the damage was already done. Once Black Twitter caught wind of her encounter, she was dragged up and down the internet for her tone in recalling the story.

 

“We didn’t get through it without a fight, but that’s actors for you,” Pompeo added. “Passionate and fiery… and that’s where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience; it really was.”

I imagine she’ll use a different choice of words other than “amazing experience” next time in recounting a story like this–and probably never come for Denzel again.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

