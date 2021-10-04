Black Women shine at Lanvin Paris Fashion Week

Black women along with Naomi Campbell owned the show at Paris Fashion Week. In a dramatic black cloak, Campbell showed Lanvin’s flower-themed collection on the runway to thunderous applause from guests. They were truly magical this week.

Fashion insiders attended the Givenchy display, which was a nod to the future, at the western edge of Paris on Sunday evening.

THE FLOWER POWER OF LAVIN

Spring is synonymous with flowers. Bruno Sialelli, the designer for Lanvin, used florals skillfully this season. In addition to giving this morning collection vibrancy and humor, it gave it a contemporary feel.

The collection opened with a minimalist look, with crisp garments that moved with ease.

The brand’s oldest continuously running fashion house had to add history to its brand. The chiffon dresses with sequined panels were inspired by a dress named ‘Concerto’ in 1934.

Nevertheless, the real excitement came when the blossoms began to bloom. A yellow flower blossomed across a short-suit in the form of an oversize bracelet, then appeared as a print on a funky bracelet.

It was ubiquitous to see blown-up black and yellow flower prints – an image executed in blurred focus. Spring became even more urban in this way. A stylish floral bikini top beneath a neutral suit jacket provided a stylish splash of color.

Several of the pastel gray gowns had so many blue flower appliqués that they spilled over, attaching themselves to the model’s bare chest with stick-on brooches.

The former Lanvin designer and icon Alber Elbaz died last year, and even though many people are trying to fill his shoes, it feels as if there is a long way to go.

ANACHRONISM OF GIVENCHY

Putting a modern twist on historical clothing, Williams was on top of his game Sunday.

The event featured fashion looks filmed live by an evil-looking robot that followed models along an oval runway in a futuristic white setting.

Throughout this 70-piece show, which was frothed with the frills and flounce of the past, anachronisms popped up.

The skinny pants morphed into platform sneakers that evoked an 18th-century legging, while the chunky shoes leaned heavily on old-fashioned clogs for their soles.

The bikini-style corset perfectly represented this season’s mania, while crisp collars took on, at once, Elizabethan ruffle and space age. Contradictions were plentiful.

Despite this, these historical plays did not feel parodic. In addition, the collection felt contemporary at all times thanks to minimalist touches and the dominance of black.

The L’ORÉAL CAMPAIGN AGAINST HARASSMENT

There was symbolic significance to the venue, the Parvis des Droits de L’Homme (the Paved Forecourt of Human Rights). During the 1948 convention on the square, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was first adopted. The L’Oreal show at Paris Fashion Week was a big event to bring awareness to female empowerment and to prevent street harassment.

In addition to celebrities like actress Helen Mirren and “Game of Thrones” actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau, the house executed a glitzy display that included stars from past seasons. More than 30 countries broadcasted the show.

Rather than taking on makeup and staging, the cosmetics giant leaves that to the fashion designer: Balmain, Elie Saab, Mugler, Issey Miyake, Koché and Ester Manas were the houses behind the looks.

The company is on the right track when it comes to equality. This hasn’t always been the case. Earlier this year, Munroe Bergdorf accused L’Oreal of hypocrisy for its #BlackoutTuesday hashtag. Three years ago, she was seemingly fired for complaining about racism at the beauty brand in strong language. She joined the Diversity and Inclusion Advisory Board in order to help “influence and inform” L’Oreal, following Bergdorf’s replacement as the first openly transgender model for L’Oreal UK in 2017.

PAULIN SMITH IS CLEVER AND LOOSE

Paul Smith’s key ingredients were color, crispness, and looseness. British fashion icon Rebecca Minkoff has chosen to channel the optimism of the 90s for spring. Although bringing back vintage references made some fashionistas feel old; it made for a vibrant show that felt fresh and young!

The tight coffee jacket with round shoulders and flared pants combined with striped silk bandanas, blown-up check shirts, and bandanas evoked the Brit Pop aesthetic.

Nevertheless, some items were artistically stylized – such as a sweater and pants covered in geometric yellow squares inspired by Piet Mondrian.

