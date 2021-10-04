Missing college student found dead in Florida

The body of Florida college student Miya Marcano, who went missing last week, was found yesterday, according to authorities. Ms. Marcano was just 19 years old and had a promising future ahead of her.

Ms. Marcano’s body was found near an apartment complex where she lived. A handyman, Armando Caballero, is the prime suspect in Ms. Marcano’s death, although he died by suicide last week before authorities could formally arrest and question him on the young woman’s whereabouts.

On the day the young college student went missing, Mr. Caballero illegally used a master key to enter her apartment. This twist in the case occurred after Ms. Marcano allegedly denied his romantic advances toward her.

Prime suspect dies by suicide

After authorities learned Mr. Caballero entered Ms. Marcano’s apartment, a warrant was issued for his arrest. However, Mr. Caballero died by suicide before he could be formally questioned by law enforcement. He was initially and briefly questioned when the young woman was first reported missing.

According to Orange County, Florida, sheriff John Mina, “Everyone wanted this outcome to be different. As a sheriff, as a father, obviously, we are grieving at the loss of Miya.”

The search for Ms. Marcano spanned hundreds of hours, with volunteers working in conjunction with the FBI and local law enforcement to find the young college student. Ms. Marcano’s friends and family members held a prayer vigil, hoping against hope that she would come home alive.

Broken hearts

Ms. Marcano’s parents, who were recently informed of their daughter’s passing, confirmed their “hearts are broken” by the news of Ms. Marcano’s death.

Meanwhile, Mr. Caballero had a criminal history that included discharging a weapon on a school campus, a situation he referred to as a prank in 2013. His arrest at the time occurred in nearby Polk County, Florida.

Mr. Caballero’s sudden death did not bring any closure to the grieving family of Ms. Marcano. According to Urvashi Calloway, a cousin of Ms. Marcano, “If someone threw my child away like trash, I’d be furious. Look where we are at. She deserves so much better than that.”