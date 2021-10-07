Health

Tulsa’s McLain high school partners with local clinic to provide free Covid-19 vaccines

by The Black Wall Street Times
mclain high school
Tulsa Public Schools photo
TULSA, Okla. – McLain High School is teaming up with Utica Park Clinic to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older and their families on Friday, October 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLain High School. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave.

Those 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

The CDC recommends that all children ages 12 and older be vaccinated for COVID-19.

If families are unable to attend the Tulsa Public Schools vaccination clinic, they can visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or text their zip code to 438-829 to find a vaccination site.

Families can also get a free ride to their vaccination appointment by visiting www.lyft.com/vax or calling GoGo Ride Service at 1-855-921-0033 (Spanish language services available).

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

