Tulsa’s McLain high school partners with local clinic to provide free Covid-19 vaccines

TULSA, Okla. – McLain High School is teaming up with Utica Park Clinic to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older and their families on Friday, October 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at McLain High School. The school is located at 4929 N. Peoria Ave.

Those 17 and under must have a parent or guardian present for consent to receive the vaccine.

The CDC recommends that all children ages 12 and older be vaccinated for COVID-19.

If families are unable to attend the Tulsa Public Schools vaccination clinic, they can visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment or text their zip code to 438-829 to find a vaccination site.

Families can also get a free ride to their vaccination appointment by visiting www.lyft.com/vax or calling GoGo Ride Service at 1-855-921-0033 (Spanish language services available).