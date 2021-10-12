Arts and Culture

Georgia’s youngest certified farmer makes history at 6-years-old

by The Black Wall Street Times
Kendall Rae Johnson
Kendall Rae Johnson | Credit: Cam Mitchell
In Georgia, little Kendall Rae Johnson is being hailed as the youngest certified farmer at just 6-years-old. 

Kendall founded aGROWKulture with the support of her mother. As a result of her commitment to agriculture, she has become a member of several farming organizations, namely Georgia Grown and the Georgia Farm Bureau.

As a result, she is eligible to apply for land grants, scholarships, and loans that will support her farming business.

“She started out in a patio garden and the patio garden grew from a little bitty something to, by the time her fourth birthday came, we had a full-fledged garden in our backyard,” Kendall’s mother Ursula Johnson told Good Morning America. “And then we moved, and now she has a farm.”

Laura “Kate” Williams, Kendall’s great-grandmother, is believed to have given her a green thumb. Her garden has grown everything from strawberries to okra and carrots, squash, and zucchini since then.

The Georgia state representative Mandisha Thomas discovered and supported Kendall’s gardening club, which offers subscription food boxes. So far, she has raised $85,000 to spread awareness about gardening and farming among families and young aspiring farmers.

As a result of her efforts, Kendall is also attempting to collect $10,000 to develop her backyard garden. This will enable her to grow more produce in the future and reach more people in the community. Her GoFundMe page has raised around $3,000 so far.

