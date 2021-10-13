Tulsa’s first Arab Film Fest is coming to Circle Cinema

Tulsa, Okla. —Tickets are on sale now for Arab Film Fest Tulsa at Circle Cinema, with six film programs screening from Thursday October 21 through Sunday October 24.

In partnership with award-winning Arab-American arts organization Mizna and the Tulsa Artist Fellowship, the Arab Film Fest will share a range of contemporary Arab, Arab American, and Southwest Asian & North African (SWANA) voices with Tulsans of all backgrounds.

The festival seeks to showcase a deeply underrepresented world of film from these groups, with narratives, documentaries, and shorts reflecting a multiplicity of concerns and contemporary lives.

A celebration of culture

Tickets are on sale now at CircleCinema.org, with individual programs available on a pay-what-you-can sliding scale to make the festival more accessible to all. Attendees may pay $5, $7, or $9 for each general admission ticket. Festival Passes are also available for $30 and include admission to all six programs with priority seating, Mizna swag, and a VIP lanyard.

“This festival isn’t just a celebration of the wealth of current indie Arab film. It’s also in a way a small celebration of Tulsa’s ever-growing cultural diversity and curiosity, where we have the institutions and audiences to have all kinds of experimental projects like Arab Film Fest Tulsa,” said Moheb Soliman, an interdisciplinary Tulsa Artist Fellow and previous Mizna Program Director who is curating the festival in Tulsa. He continued, “I’m excited to be a part of this juncture and to be able to bring Mizna’s work to our community.”

For more than twenty years, Mizna has been creating a decolonized cultural space to reflect the expansiveness of the Arab-American community and to foster exchange, examine ideas, and engage audiences in meaningful art.

All screenings will take place at Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave Tulsa OK 74104. For more information, visit CircleCinema.org/Arab-Film-Fest-Tulsa.