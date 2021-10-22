Health experts give green light on Halloween 2021 activities, urge vaccinations

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the true national heroes of the Covid19 pandemic, has promised parents and kids alike that Halloween 2021 is safe. But what does that mean, and how can we ensure a healthy holiday this year?

On CNN’s State of the Union, Dr. Fauci confirmed the news, stating “I think that, particularly if you’re vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it.” The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease also noted the importance of keeping a sense of normalcy for young children during the pandemic.

“This is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children,” Dr. Fauci continued.

Experts endorse Halloween, with reservations

The Centers for Disease Control also endorsed Halloween celebrations, after cautioning parents against the holiday last year. The difference this year is the vaccine, which provides both protection and a sense of relief for parents and adults across the country.

Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, told CBS News, “I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups.”

This includes children who are under 12, the age group for those who are not yet able to get the Covid19 vaccine. While Pfizer has stated they are nearly ready to receive vaccine approval from the Food and Drug Administration, there is still no official protection for younger kids.

Experts encourage Halloween masks

One way kids can stay safe is to continue wearing a mask on October 31. “What better opportunity to wear a mask than Halloween?” Said Dr. Stephen Kissler, an epidemiologist and disease modeler at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “Try to incorporate (a mask) into your costume any way you can.”

Embrace outdoor activities too. According to Krystal Pollitt, assistant professor of environmental health sciences at Yale School of Public Health. “Halloween activities can be done quite safely if we respect physical distancing and are wearing masks. Overall, it presents low risk if done safely and responsibly.”