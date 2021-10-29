News

DOC tries to refute Associated Press account of botched execution

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
oklahoma botched execution department of corrections
Left: Associated Press journalist Sean Murphy details convulsions and vomiting that death row detainee John Grant underwent during his botched execution on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Kassie McClung, ReadFrontier) Right: Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections Director Scott Crow said the execution occurred "without complications". (OK.gov)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow gave a brief virtual press conference on Friday at 2 p.m. to respond to questions from journalists following the graphic, botched execution of death row detainee John Grant on Thursday.

Crow announced that no changes would be made in the execution protocol, though a standard “quality review” process would take place. When asked by reporters about the vomiting, Crow instead called it “regurgitation” and said a consultation with the on-site physician assured him it was not uncommon for detainees to do so during lethal injection. 

When asked whether Grant’s execution was humane, Crow said “inmate Grant’s regurgitation was not pleasant to watch but I do not believe it was inhumane.” Crow also denied that he convulsed two dozen times, saying he believes it was less than 10.

john grant clemency supreme court execution

John Marion Grant was executed in a botched lethal injection procedure on Thursday, October 28, 2021.
(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)

Associated Press confirms botched execution despite half-truths from DOC

Incredibly, each reporter who witnessed Oklahoma’s third botched execution in a row, including Associated Press journalist Sean Murphy, described an exact opposite scene.

“John Grant convulsed two dozen times as midazolam was administered. Then vomited. Then convulsed more. He was then declared unconscious. Then the second round of drugs were administered and he was declared dead at 4:21pm. 

His last words were a string of profanities,” reporter Abigail Ogle tweeted, describing the account from AP journalist Sean Murphy.

DOC Director Crow added that no changes to the execution protocol would take place, even though the state of Oklahoma faces a February 2022 trial over its history of botched lethal injection executions.

See also
Actors behind Theatre Tulsa’s 'Dreamgirls' channel trauma to bring story to life

Julius Jones, the next death row detainee scheduled for execution on November 18, has maintained his innocence for 22 years in the 1999 murder of Edmond man Paul Howell. He will address the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for the first time ever at his clemency hearing on Monday, November 1 at 9 a.m.

x

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

What Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema cost America

Greenwood residents invited to share stories ahead of...

Chicago approves $500 monthly universal basic income for...

As Oklahoma denies execution was botched, journalists tell...

Families of Charleston church massacre settle with DOJ

Incompetent Oklahoma botches third execution in a row...

Teachers saved John King’s life. Now, he hopes...

U.S. Supreme Court protects police in ‘qualified immunity’...

SCOTUS allows executions to proceed; Oklahoma draws raffle...

Gathering Place to Host Sweets & Treats on...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.