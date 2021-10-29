DOC tries to refute Associated Press account of botched execution

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow gave a brief virtual press conference on Friday at 2 p.m. to respond to questions from journalists following the graphic, botched execution of death row detainee John Grant on Thursday.

Crow announced that no changes would be made in the execution protocol, though a standard “quality review” process would take place. When asked by reporters about the vomiting, Crow instead called it “regurgitation” and said a consultation with the on-site physician assured him it was not uncommon for detainees to do so during lethal injection.

When asked whether Grant’s execution was humane, Crow said “inmate Grant’s regurgitation was not pleasant to watch but I do not believe it was inhumane.” Crow also denied that he convulsed two dozen times, saying he believes it was less than 10.

Associated Press confirms botched execution despite half-truths from DOC

Incredibly, each reporter who witnessed Oklahoma’s third botched execution in a row, including Associated Press journalist Sean Murphy, described an exact opposite scene.

“John Grant convulsed two dozen times as midazolam was administered. Then vomited. Then convulsed more. He was then declared unconscious. Then the second round of drugs were administered and he was declared dead at 4:21pm.

His last words were a string of profanities,” reporter Abigail Ogle tweeted, describing the account from AP journalist Sean Murphy.

DOC Director Crow added that no changes to the execution protocol would take place, even though the state of Oklahoma faces a February 2022 trial over its history of botched lethal injection executions.

Julius Jones, the next death row detainee scheduled for execution on November 18, has maintained his innocence for 22 years in the 1999 murder of Edmond man Paul Howell. He will address the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board for the first time ever at his clemency hearing on Monday, November 1 at 9 a.m.