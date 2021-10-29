Greenwood residents invited to share stories ahead of Master Plan redevelopment in Kirkpatrick Heights

A hundred years after the city of Tulsa aided and abetted in one of the worst incidents of racial terror in U.S. history, city workers and community organizers are undergoing a process to redevelop 56 acres of publicly-owned land in north Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood.

Though the land is currently owned by the city’s economic development wing, it was taken from African-Americans and Native Americans over the last century.

For their part, Greenwood community organizers want to ensure that the 12-month Greenwood Master Plan process for redeveloping the Kirkpatrick Heights neighborhood involves actual members of the community from start to finish.

As part of its community engagement effort, the 11-member leadership committee, which is composed of Black leaders in Tulsa, are tasked with guiding and shaping the process.

Greenwood families invited to share lived experiences at 36 Street North on Saturday

Recently, in an effort to document the needs and desires of the community, the committee scheduled two community meetings to give Greenwood residents the opportunity to share their lived experiences.

The first meeting took place on Thursday, October 28 at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Meanwhile, the next community meeting takes place on Saturday, October 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at the 36 Street North Event Center.

Leaders are urging residents to attend to ensure the process involves those most impacted by it. The idea is to share places in the neighborhood that hold special meaning, to detail some of the challenges the north Tulsa community faces, and to share ideas about what a prosperous future for north Tulsa could look like.

For more information, visit Ourlegacytulsa.org.