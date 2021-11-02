Morris Brown College’s mentorship program connects elite MBAs with diverse students

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College, an Historically Black College or University (HBCU), boasts a new mentorship program that matches local MBA professionals from eight prestigious schools with its growing base of diverse students.

The inaugural program will support a select number of full-time juniors and seniors along with a unique cohort of freshmen from the College’s adult education program. Professional mentors include alumni from Harvard, London, Columbia, Cornell, Michigan, Emory, Georgia, and Georgia State.

“This wonderful opportunity offers an educational and mutually beneficial experience for both the mentor and mentee, and Morris Brown is excited and motivated to bring it to fruition,” said the College’s President, Dr. Kevin James.

Mentorship program prepares students to be industry leaders

Mentors are expected to provide student participants exposure to new career & industry possibilities as well as general business guidance, including insights into various functional areas, best practices of networking, and interviewing strategies.

Terry Comer, a Morris Brown College graduate (2003) and Harvard Business School alumnus (2006) is helping to spearhead the program alongside an impressive grouping of local MBA alumni.

“I’m excited to support Morris Brown’s resurgence, particularly given how instrumental the College was in my personal development as a business leader. This program has tremendous potential and would not be possible without the broader Atlanta MBA community being so generous of their time.”

Morris Brown College was founded in 1881 by the African Methodist Episcopal Church. It is a private, coeducational liberal arts college engaged in teaching and public service with a special focus on leadership, management, entrepreneurship, and technology. The institution is the only college in Georgia founded solely by African American patronage.

Mentors bring a wide range of talent

The collection of mentors represents a diverse group of our nation’s most respected MBA programs. All of the mentors hold senior leadership positions within established startups to Fortune 500 companies. Additionally, they span a variety of industries from retail to digital infrastructure.

Together, these talented MBAs with a wide range of professional experiences and backgrounds, including 10 who are Presidents of their companies, are coming together to exclusively support Morris Brown College after its recent accreditation candidacy announcement.

At the conclusion of the first 8-month period, mentors and mentees are expected to complete surveys to best evaluate the program’s impact as well as identify future opportunities for expansion and improvement. The objective is to continue to serve the college for many years to come as Morris Brown expands its enrollment.

For more information, please visit https://morrisbrown.edu/.