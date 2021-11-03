Jackson State University receives $2.4 million endowment from Walmart

Jackson State University faculty and students were shocked recently with a $2.4 million endowment from Walmart. The retail giant is supporting the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) through Walmart’s new Center for Racial Equity, which will benefit students across the campus.

The relationship between Walmart and Jackson State University goes back to the HBCU’s football program and head coach Deion Sanders. Previously, Walmart donated a new turf practice field for Jackson State’s football team, as well as Covid19 vaccination clinics on campus.

Recently, Walmart announced a brand-new $100 million commitment to addressing racial inequality. The conglomerate plans to support public and private education, community healthcare, and the United States’ criminal justice systems. Though, Walmart workers continue to argue the company doesn’t do enough to support its own workers.

Jackson State will receive grant over 3-year period

“Walmart has made a commitment to advancing racial equity, finding areas where we, as a company, can best contribute our resources and expertise to change society’s systems that perpetuate racism and discrimination,” said Kirstie Sims, senior director of the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity. “We are excited to announce our initial investment to these deserving nonprofits that help advance racial equity through their organizations every day.”

Jackson State University will receive the grant over a three-year period. The investment will provide students with a college center for economic development and political studies, a foundation focused on both agricultural and technology, and mentorship opportunities for underserved students.

Jackson State University, located in Jackson, Mississippi, is a four year institution that aims to provide students with opportunities to become global citizens and future leaders. The school recently became the first HBCU to open a financial literacy center on campus, and just received its first endowment to provide scholarships for students in real estate studies.