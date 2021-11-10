Transformative Justice Coalition to rally, march as ‘lynching of Arbery’ trial continues

BRUNSWICK, GA — Bishop William J. Barber, II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, is traveling to Brunswick, Georgia, to attend the trial of the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

“The Poor People’s Campaign understands the intersection between acts of racial violence like the lynching of Arbery and the policy violence that leads to so many unnecessary deaths in this nation. The defendants in this case are trying to use a citizen’s arrest law that protected slave patrols to justify hunting and shooting a Black man out on a jog,” organizers with the Poor People’s Campaign stated in a press release.

“This is not only murder. It is also an act of terrorism that is dangerous to all Americans, not just Black people. We must ensure justice for this family and for a nation where acts of racist terror are fueling the politics of corporate greed and attacks on democracy,” it added.

Activists urge justice for Ahmaud Arbery

The prosecution is still in the middle of their case this week after already calling six witnesses to the stand to testify against the defendants. Ahmaud Arbey, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog on February 23, 2020, near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was shot and killed. McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are accused of chasing and killing him.

No arrests were made until the graphic video of the shooting leaked online more than two months later. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and the McMichaels and Bryan were soon jailed on charges of murder and other felony counts.

The rally and march are set to take place November 11 at 2pm at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, GA.