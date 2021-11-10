Social Justice

Transformative Justice Coalition to rally, march as ‘lynching of Arbery’ trial continues

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Left: Rev. William J. Barber II, national co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, tells a gathering in downtown Jackson, Miss., that restoring voting rights to people who have finished serving time is a moral imperative, Monday, April 19, 2021. Barber was among speakers who addressed voter suppression, restoration of voting rights to people who finished serving time, police violence, and a low minimum wage. The Campaign seeks to have the issues addressed at a national assembly later this year. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Right: Greg McMichael. center, listens to his attorney during a motion hearing at the Glynn County Courthouse, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)
BRUNSWICK, GA —  Bishop William J. Barber, II, president of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, is traveling to Brunswick, Georgia, to attend the trial of the men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

“The Poor People’s Campaign understands the intersection between acts of racial violence like the lynching of Arbery and the policy violence that leads to so many unnecessary deaths in this nation. The defendants in this case are trying to use a citizen’s arrest law that protected slave patrols to justify hunting and shooting a Black man out on a jog,” organizers with the Poor People’s Campaign stated in a press release.

“This is not only murder. It is also an act of terrorism that is dangerous to all Americans, not just Black people. We must ensure justice for this family and for a nation where acts of racist terror are fueling the politics of corporate greed and attacks on democracy,” it added.

Ahmaud Arbery

Activists urge justice for Ahmaud Arbery

The prosecution is still in the middle of their case this week after already calling six witnesses to the stand to testify against the defendants. Ahmaud Arbey, a 25-year-old Black man, was out for a jog on February 23, 2020, near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was shot and killed. McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. are accused of chasing and killing him.

No arrests were made until the graphic video of the shooting leaked online more than two months later. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police and the McMichaels and Bryan were soon jailed on charges of murder and other felony counts.

The rally and march are set to take place November 11 at 2pm at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, GA. 

