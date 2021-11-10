Boosie calls VP Kamala Harris Ms. ”Camilla” in video asking for release of C-Murder

Mispronouncing a Black woman’s name is the equivalent of stepping on a fresh pair of Jordans–you just don’t do it. Yet, Boosie had the audacity to do it while asking for help.

Taking a break from his ongoing homophobic feud with Lil Nas X, Louisiana-based rapper Boosie Badazz called the first Black vice president of the United States “Camilla” instead of Kamala in an August. In an Instagram video, he called for the release of rapper C-Murder, who faces life in prison.

“Aye, I’m reaching out to the vice president, Ms. “Camilla” Harris,” Boosie said in a video shared on IG on August 7.

Boosie clearly didn’t do his research

Serving a life sentence for the murder of then 16-year-old Steven Thomas, Boosie has been fighting for his release across two presidential administrations.

Boosie’s slip-up indicates he hasn’t done the most basic of research. That wasn’t his only error in asking the world leader to intervene in a high-stakes criminal case.

“I’m reaching out because you seem to help Black people,” the rapper continued, proving he hasn’t done his homework.

It’s fair to give VP Kamala Harris her flowers for reaching a height no other Black woman has reached. But can someone tell Boosie that he should spend less time freaking out over unapologetically gay rappers and more time looking into the VP’s record?

Before becoming the vice president, Harris faced severe backlash for her history of shoveling Black men into the criminal legal system during her time as attorney general of California.

For instance, Black men in California are incarcerated at a rate five times higher than their share of the population, according to the LA Times.

Harris, who’s been a prosecutor since the ‘90s, played a significant role in perpetuating those racial disparities. Perhaps the fact that Harris performed horribly among Black voters during the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary should have provided a clue to Boosie that she may not be the advocate C-Murder is looking for.

Boosie seeks release of C-Murder

Nevertheless, he persisted.

“So…’Camilla’ Harris, I’m asking you to help my friend C-Murder, bro,” Boosie says in the clip. “As president, vice president…I feel like you and [President Joe] Biden can do something about it. This man is innocent. You know… he’s completely innocent, and he was convicted because of, ya know, his rap name and the success of No Limit Records.”

For his part, C-Murder, who seeks a commutation of his sentence and denies his role in the killing, has gone on a hunger strike during the pandemic. He’s called out the conditions of Louisiana’s Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Meanwhile, Boosie was outraged after then-President Trump refused to commute C-Murder’s sentence, according to Revolt TV.

It looks like he’s shooting his shot at the newest administration in an attempt to revive C-Murder’s release efforts, metaphorically stepping on Harris’ Jordans four times in less than a minute.

“So, this goes out to ‘Camilla’ Harris,” he continued. “I need you to look into this man and see this injustice and turn this around. This man got kids. It’s almost 20 years of his life that’s been taken away…you know. So I’m reaching out to Vice President ‘Camilla’ Harris to look into the C-Murder situation bro.”