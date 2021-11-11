Humblr Hustlr and EFFECT Fitness hosts fitness bootcamp

ATLANTA, Ga. — The Humblr Hustlr Foundation hosted its second Hustlr’s Boot Camp, a fitness fundraiser community event for all fitness levels, on Saturday, November 6, at Finao Fitness in Smyrna, GA.

The boot camp brought together over 200 people, led by multiple personal trainers from across the metro Atlanta with ButterATL, Lasso Gear, and Felton Hydrate serving as sponsors. Athletic wear brand Lululemon also sponsored the event and provided all of the trainers with some of their merchandise.

“With the Humbl Hustlr Foundation, we impact and serve the community in multiple ways,”said Lorenzo Gordon, founder of the Humbl Hustlr Foundation. “We are a 501(c)(3) organization really out here making an impact for Black men. So far, we have impacted over 120 plus young men in the City of Atlanta, helping to develop businesses and also expose them to business men and women.”

“For this event, we focused on fitness which is a major point of interest in the community and a great way to bring people together. Atlanta is home to a lot of fitness professionals, as well as professionals and entrepreneurs who are dedicated to staying healthy.”

During the Hustlr’s Bootcamp, Gordon was presented with a proclamation from Atlanta City Council, by Kelsey Maynor on behalf of Councilman Andre Dickens, for the work that he and the Humbl Hustlr Foundation has done in the community.

In addition to these bootcamps, the Humbl Hustlr Foundation has created programming that provides mentorship to Atlanta Public School students, teaching them entrepreneurship. Additionally, the foundation regularly sponsors community cleanups, mostly in the Vine City neighborhood.

“We decided to partner with Humbl Hustlr to continue promoting Black health and wealth. When we come together, we all win and that’s what this event was about,” said Shayon Green, co-CEO of E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness.

E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness became popular in the Atlanta area due to its brick workout class, which continues to attract hundreds of participants of all fitness levels.

Green continued, “It was amazing to see young talented Black entrepreneurs making room for their gifts and the community supporting every business represented. E.F.F.E.C.T. Fitness has an urban market where we promote other Black businesses in the community, and Humbl Hustlr did that by bringing out a number of gyms and trainers. It was truly a sight to see and a blessing to be a part of.”

For more information on The Humbl Hustlr Foundation or to find out more about how to support this organization, visit www.hustlprint.org.

The Humbl Hustlr Foundation

The Humbl Hustlr Foundation is an organization on a mission to improve the quality of life within young men of color in Atlanta, GA and cultivate the next generation of black male leaders through our Hustl•Print curriculum. It also seeks to serve as a guide of leadership by utilizing our diverse group of male entrepreneurs and corporate innovators to create programming where young men are motivated to achieve and to empower other young men to become self-sufficient businessmen in their communities.