Arts and Culture

Tulsa native Kode Ransom receives Hollywood music award nomination

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
kode ransom hollywood music in media awards
Tulsa's Kode Ransom
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Kode Ransom is making Oklahoma proud. According to The Oklahoma Eagle newspaper, the Tulsa native has been nominated by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) for his spoken-word recording of an original piece entitled “Oklahoma Made.”

Mr. Ransom created “Oklahoma Made” for his forthcoming compilation record, “1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project.” The album, which includes mixed-media music, reflects his roots in Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District, home to the original Black Wall Street.

According to Mr. Ransom, “Greenwood is a soul. Greenwood is an action. Building is in my blood. It took a long time for me to really open myself up to the possibility of being a leader in the resurgence this third time. The legacy didn’t burn in the fire or get destroyed with Urban Renewal, it just needed to be awakened in us. We see now.”

play tulsa music music

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival 2021. Photo by Chris Creese / The Black Wall Street Times

“Oklahoma Made”

He is also thrilled by the Hollywood music in media nomination, which is his first. He continued, “It’s an honor to be nominated for such an award coming from where I’m from. It feels even more amazing because I got to mention some greats from my state. People get to see that the talent in Oklahoma has a long history and an even brighter future.”

“Oklahoma Made” is a unique piece, one that includes many names of those who make up Oklahoma’s history. Mr. Ransom is focused on telling the stories of people from marginalized communities in Oklahoma. 

Moreover, Mr. Ransom is focused on the future, including the release of his unique album of his combination of music and poetry. 1921…The Black Wall Street Music Project will drop during Black History Month in February 2022. 

The Oklahoma Eagle was the first to report on Mr. Ransom’s nomination for Hollywood Music in Media Awards. 

See also
Two former Okla. officers convicted of murder after tasing man more than 50 times
x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Groundbreaking “Fire in Little Africa” album seeks GRAMMY...

Diverse cast shines at Tulsa Ballet’s 1921 Tulsa...

Meet Ashley M. Jones, Alabama’s next poet laureate

Hollywood filmmaker builds Black-owned Studio in all-Black town...

Actors behind Theatre Tulsa’s ‘Dreamgirls’ channel trauma to...

Tulsa’s first Arab Film Fest is coming to...

“Colin in Black and White” by Ava DuVernay...

Georgia’s youngest certified farmer makes history at 6-years-old

Chappelle still has Netflix’s backing despite trans remarks

New Campaign Brings Awareness to Women of Color...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.