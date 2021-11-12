Wilson, Okla. – Two former officers with the Wilson Police Department have been found guilty of second-degree murder as well as assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after responding to a call and tasing a man more than 50 times.

Former WPD officers Brandon Dingman and Joshua Taylor were convicted last week of the charges after the court found that the repeated use of their tasers were “dangerous and unnecessary.” Court records said the taser use “greatly exceeded what would have been necessary or warranted by the attendant circumstances.”

Lakey family responds

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, the former Wilson Police Department officers were responding to a call about a man, Jared Lakey, acting in a “disorderly way.” The 28-year-old did not comply with their commands and was tased a total of 53 times.

Dashboard-camera video obtained by The Washington Post shows the officers using their tasers on Lakey 53 times while he was detained. According to the officer’s taser data logs, Taylor deployed his taser 30 times for a total of more than two minutes, and Dingman deployed his taser 23 times for just under two minutes total. Lakey was tased for almost four minutes straight.

“The Lakey family is grateful to the jury and the District Attorney for the convictions, but the risk to the public remains,” an attorney for the Lakey family said. “These officers didn’t violate their policy or training, they tortured Jared precisely because that’s how Wilson, Oklahoma decided to police the community.”

Both officers 10 years to life in prison for the second degree murder charge, and are scheduled to be sentenced on December 2.