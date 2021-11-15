Howard University students settle with school officials over unsafe living conditions

Students at Howard University have finally reached an agreement with school officials about conditions in dorms and other on-campus buildings after months of protest over the unsafe and unsanitary conditions at the most well-known of all Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Howard University spokesman Frank Tramble confirmed on Monday morning that the school has come to an agreement with the students.

A spokeswoman for the #BlackburnTakeover, Jasmine Joof, said Monday that with the new agreement, the month-long protest will come to a close. “We have achieved increased scrutiny, transparency and accountability,” Joof said in an interview with CNN.

Complaints of mold, flooding roaches in dorms

Students had been sleeping in tents and occupying buildings on campus in an effort to bring attention to the squalid conditions of their college dormitories and other buildings on campus. The students also protested that predominantly white universities do not have the same issues as the students were experiencing at Howard.

According to the students, they experienced mold, flooding and roach and mice infestation in their dorms and other on-campus buildings. Students angrily requested information on a systematic plan to address the issues and create greater transparency between school officials and Howard University students.

The protest gained national attention amidst the support of such famous figures as Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. William Barber II and Martin Luther King III. Each demanded the university officials to heed the calls of students who pay thousands of dollars to attend the elite HBCU institution.