Mother of Julius Jones delivers letter to Gov. Stitt urging clemency

Madeline Davis-Jones, mother of death row detainee Julius Jones, hand-delivered a written plea to the Office of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

After two recommendations for life with the possibility of parole from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, Gov. Stitt has so far refused to make a decision on whether to stop Julius Jones’ execution, scheduled for Thursday, November 18.

With time running out, “Mama” Jones brought a symbolic plea right directly to the Gov’s office, asking the governor to accept the clemency recommendation from the Board.

“I would like to just hold my baby boy,” Davis-Jones said recently.

Black Caucus supports Julius Jones’ mother

In addition to the Jones family, members of Oklahoma’s Legislative Black Caucus joined Davis-Jones as she dropped off the letter.

“The Black Caucus stands in support of Mrs. Davis-Jones as she continues her efforts to remove her son from death row,” Black Caucus Chair Rep. Jason Lowe stated. “We are asking the Governor to follow the recommendations of the pardon and parole board. I don’t think any Oklahoman wants to see someone put to death when so many inconsistencies in Julius’ case remain unanswered.”

Madeline Davis-Jones and the Black Caucus are participating in a vigil outside the governor’s office directly following the delivery of the letter.

Julius Jones has maintained his innocence for 22 years over the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. While the governor has met with the Howell family ahead of his decision, he’s refused to meet with the Jones family.

https://twitter.com/KOCODillon/status/1460342919026593797?s=20