Mother of Julius Jones delivers letter to Gov. Stitt urging clemency

Madeline Davis-Jones, mother of death row detainee Julius Jones, hand-delivered a written plea to the Office of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt at 2:30 p.m. on Monday.
After two recommendations for life with the possibility of parole from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board, Gov. Stitt has so far refused to make a decision on whether to stop Julius Jones’ execution, scheduled for Thursday, November 18.
With time running out, “Mama” Jones brought a symbolic plea right directly to the Gov’s office, asking the governor to accept the clemency recommendation from the Board.
“I would like to just hold my baby boy,” Davis-Jones said recently.
Black Caucus supports Julius Jones’ mother
In addition to the Jones family, members of Oklahoma’s Legislative Black Caucus joined Davis-Jones as she dropped off the letter.
“The Black Caucus stands in support of Mrs. Davis-Jones as she continues her efforts to remove her son from death row,” Black Caucus Chair Rep. Jason Lowe stated. “We are asking the Governor to follow the recommendations of the pardon and parole board. I don’t think any Oklahoman wants to see someone put to death when so many inconsistencies in Julius’ case remain unanswered.”
Madeline Davis-Jones and the Black Caucus are participating in a vigil outside the governor’s office directly following the delivery of the letter.
Julius Jones has maintained his innocence for 22 years over the 1999 murder of Edmond businessman and father Paul Howell. While the governor has met with the Howell family ahead of his decision, he’s refused to meet with the Jones family.
The “spaghetti dinner” alibi referenced by Mrs. Jones in the letter to Governor, has already been examined in 3 day evidentiary hearing and clearly shown and determined to be false.
Both Julius Jones attorney quoting Jones himself, testified that Jones told him as attorney that the family alibi stry was incorrect and therefore since the attorney knew it to be false it could not possibly be put before the court.
Neighbor Ms. Cudjoe also testified that she was requested to confirm a family dinner alibi and she checked the date of a Kinko’s receipt from the day she visited the Jones family home and it was the day prior to the murder, NOT the day the Jones insisted it occurred.
Ms. Cudjoe said she was uncomfortable with the Jones family demanding she testify and that she felt intimidated.
Julius Jones pled guilty to an identical ARMED ROBBERY/ CARJACKING (gunman in bandanna pointing gun to victims head, demanding keys) which occurred 6 days prior to the Howell carjacking/murder and his identity was confirmed by victim Dr. Lapsi as Julius Jones pled GUILTY.
There is no reasonable doubt