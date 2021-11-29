Trial begins in sex trafficking case of Ghislaine Maxwell

The jury was chosen today in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the long-time accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, who killed himself in a New York federal prison in 2019 while facing sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she groomed underage victims to have unwanted sex with Epstein. Many victims were underage, with the youngest being 14-years-old.

Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s case, with opening statements expected to begin later today.

In 2020, Netflix released the documentary Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which chronicled how the convicted sex offender abused, manipulated, and silenced his underage victims as he ran a so-called molestation “pyramid scheme” from his Palm Beach mansion.

Maxwell is seen throughout the documentary with Epstein and has been accused of being his long-time accomplice in the sex trafficking scheme. She is accused of recruiting and grooming young girls for him to abuse.

The charges against her stem from the allegations of four women who say she and Epstein victimized them as teens from 1994 to 2004.

Prosecutors say there’s evidence Maxwell knew that the victims, including a 14-year-old, were below the age of consent and that she arranged travel for some between Epstein’s homes, including his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, his posh Manhattan townhouse and at other residences in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and London.

Maxwell’s trial is taking place in federal court, so cameras and other recording devices will not be allowed inside the courtroom during the trial.