Stacey Abrams announces Georgia gubernatorial run with new ad

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Stacey Abrams
Stacey Abrams announced her campaign for Governor of Georgia, setting up a possible rematch with current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, in what was one of the most widely watched and closely contested races in 2018.

Abrams lost the 2018 race by 1.4 points in what she called a “rotten and rigged” election process.

Abrams tweeted out her announcement saying “opportunity in our state shouldn’t be determined by zip code, background, or access to power.”

The defeat in 2018 was less of a loss and more of a catalyst for what was to come. Losing the race by only 55,000 votes Abrams quickly dusted herself off and got to work.

She founded Fair Fight in 2018, a voter protection and education organization that helped register over 800,000 new Georgia voters in time for the 2020 elections.

That’s coupled with authoring two nonfiction books: 2019’s Lead From the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change and 2020’s New York Times Bestseller Our Time is Now.

“Public service has been calling me for as long as I can remember. Whether in elected office or as an active citizen, I believe we are required to find solutions to our most intractable problems,” Abrams said in the Amazon documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy. The film highlights voter suppression in the U.S. paired with her experience running for Governor of Georgia.

Two former Okla. officers convicted of murder after tasing man more than 50 times
