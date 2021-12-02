Education

Tate Myre was a hero during Michigan high school shooting

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Tate Myre
Prosecutors announced yesterday that the Michigan teen who brought a pistol to his high school and killed four of his classmates, injuring several more, would be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism and four counts of first-degree murder.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. 

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that prosecutors are also considering charges against Crumbley’s parents.

Video from a student inside Oxford High School showed the scene inside a classroom during the five-minute shooting spree. It appears to show the shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff officer.

Tate Myre, 16, now one of the four deceased victims, ran toward the shooter in an attempt to disarm him, according to students.

“I was told that everybody in that school was running one way, and Tate was running the other way toward the shooting,” Ross Wingert, who coached Tate in football and wrestling, said.

“Knowing Tate, knowing how he was raised, he’s the kind of kid that wouldn’t think about it twice,” Wingert said. “And he’s gonna do it.”

Tate had been shot by Crumbley and died en route to the hospital. A deputy sheriff put him into a squad car and tried to rush him to the hospital.

“Tate is the fastest, most athletic kid in that school,” Wingert said. “There’s no way he couldn’t have gotten out of there if he wanted to. He would have been the number one candidate to be able to run out of that school if he wanted to. I know Tate chose to do what he thought was right and he made the ultimate sacrifice.”

An online petition was started to rename the Oxford High School stadium as the Tate Myre Stadium. At the time of this article, more than 137,000 people have signed the petition.

“One of the students was killed in an attempt to disarm the shooter, this student is Tate Myre,” the petition reads. “Tate is not just a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school but a legend, his act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

