John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show covid vaccinations are safe for kids

Vaccination against COVID is safe for children ages 5 to 11 according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and Legend and his supermodel wife Chrissy Teigen are leading by example with daughter Luna Simone.

The power couple posted pictures of their daughter, Luna Simone, smiling on social media on Wednesday after she received her second COVID vaccination.

To celebrate Luna Simone’s bravery, the proud parents treated her to a special treat. Legend’s photo shows Luna smiling while holding an ice cream cone in one hand and a mask in the other.

Legend stated in the Instagram post: “Took my big girl to ice cream to celebrate her 2nd shot.”

Teigen, also posting, “Second shot queeeeen! go big girl go big girl go!”

Vaccinations are available at pediatricians’ offices, children’s hospitals, pharmacies, and schools. According to the White House, there are enough vaccine doses for the 28 million children aged 5 to 11 in the United States.

According to the CDC, scientists have conducted clinical trials with about 3,000 children, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 11 years old. However, the safety of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be monitored.

Children between ages 2 and 4 have not been cleared for vaccinations.