Altercation breaks out between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony in Verzuz battle

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Thursday’s Verzuz battle between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony turned out to provide more entertainment than even the most avid fans expected.

The old-school hip hop battle started off rockier than normal as a verbal exchange started by Bone Thug’s Bizzy Bone turned into object throwing on stage between the two groups. Tensions were high as the groups crossed the divide and pushing and shoving ensued.

It was the first time in a Verzuz battle that anything even remotely physically happened, and that’s even with Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane sharing the same stage, two rappers with a decade-long beef that was squashed on stage with the two performing 2005’s hit “Icy”.

 

Verzuz took a short break last night to separate the two groups. When the feed returned, Bizzy Bone was not on stage. The rapper later returned to the stage and apologized, saying, “I want to apologize to everybody out there, on both sides. I’m not trying to f*** this s*** up. Pardon me.”

