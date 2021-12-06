Family of Marcus Garvey seeks posthumous pardon

Marcus Garvey’s descendants are pressing President Joe Biden for a posthumous pardon, following the Biden administration’s commitment to promoting racial equity. Mr. Garvey was initially targeted by law enforcement for his work toward racial justice for all Black men, women, and children, and eventually convicted in 1923 of mail fraud.

“President Biden has made statements in his inaugural address about the dream for justice not to be delayed any longer,” said Julius Garvey, 88, one of Mr. Garvey’s sons. “We will take him at his word.”

Julius Garvey went on to state that his father was the victim of “racial injustice more than 100 years ago. He committed no crime. What he was trying to do was elevate the status of African Americans and Africans across the world.”

Mr. Garvey is best known for starting the “Back to Africa” movement, encouraging Black families to join in a self-governing all-Black nation, one in which racial equity was the norm. He founded the Universal Negro Improvement Association, which sought to uplift Black citizens across the globe.

An inspiration to Black leaders such as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X, and Shirley Chisholm, Mr. Garvey also created the “Declaration of the Rights of the Negro Peoples of the World,” which sought to provide a Bill of Rights for Black men, women, and children.

Meanwhile, Mr. Garvey’s efforts caught the attention of the FBI, who sought to exile him due to fears surrounding his movement. Anthony Pierce, a Garvey family lawyer, said the agency targeted Marcus Garvey “because of political and social efforts.”

Now citizens across the country stand in awe of Mr. Garvey’s accomplishments, a progressive standard during a time when civil rights for Black people were an afterthought. “President Biden has an understanding of what we as a people have gone through,” continued Julius Garvey. “I think he owes something of his presidency to African Americans. It is time for this to be righted.”

Above all, Julius Garvey said he simply wants to see his father receive justice. Garvey said his father was “someone whose only crime was to help his people.”