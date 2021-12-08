News

Tiger Woods to make first golf return following car crash

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Tiger Woods Wins Masters
FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. Woods' victory at the Masters might not have been the most important sports story of 2019. It was certainly one of the most uplifting. Voters chose Woods' dramatic comeback at Augusta National as The Associated Press sports story of the year. [ DAVID J. PHILLIP | AP ]
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Nine months after a horrific crash that left the superstar golfer with a shattered leg, Tiger Woods is set to make a return to public golfing during the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted out. “I’m playing as a dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The tournament was holding a spot for Woods. He fueled speculation he might play the Dec. 18-19 event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando when he took full swings with a driver on Saturday and Sunday during his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” said Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the event.

Woods return once seemed unlikely because of the extent of his injuries

Many, including Woods, thought the legendary golfer’s career was over after he shattered multiple bones in his right leg. Woods said last week the injuries were so severe doctors considered amputating his leg. 

Tiger Woods currently shares the career PGA Tour record with 82 victories. It is unclear when he will play an official PGA event as he said last week in a press conference he will play a modified schedule picking and choosing the tournaments he competes in.

“I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that,” he said. “To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye-opening, but at least I’m able to do it again. That’s something that for a while there it didn’t look like I was going to. Now I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. Now, to what level? I do not know that.”

It’s unlikely that Woods, who has 15 championships titles, will be able break Jack Nicklaus’ Majors record of 18 championships. Woods’ last Major victory came in 2019 at The Masters.

“To ramp up for a few events a year … there’s no reason I can’t do that and feel ready,” Woods said. “I’ve come off long layoffs and I’ve won or come close to winning before. I know the recipe for it. I just have to get to the point where I feel comfortable enough where I can do it again.”

“As far as playing at The Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen.”

See also
Julius Jones' mother to thousands at vigil: 'I just want to hold my baby boy'
x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

1 comment

Tiger Woods to make first golf return following car crash – UDOYOU December 8, 2021 - 6:22 pm

[…] post Tiger Woods to make first golf return following car crash appeared first on The Black Wall Street […]

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Black couple suing after home appraises for $500k...

University of Georgia to name facilities after distinguished...

Texas sued over redistricting plans that disenfranchise Black,...

Black cadets on US military campuses report ongoing...

Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville to be...

Mental health challenges for Black Americans rising amid...

Nation’s first Somali-American mayor elected in majority-white Maine...

Travis Scott denies legal responsibility for Astroworld deaths,...

“Who is Florence Price?” spotlights Black symphony composer

Buck O’Neil and other Negro League legends will...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.