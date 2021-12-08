Tiger Woods to make first golf return following car crash

Nine months after a horrific crash that left the superstar golfer with a shattered leg, Tiger Woods is set to make a return to public golfing during the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

“Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the PNC Championship with my son Charlie,” Woods tweeted out. “I’m playing as a dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.”

The tournament was holding a spot for Woods. He fueled speculation he might play the Dec. 18-19 event at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Orlando when he took full swings with a driver on Saturday and Sunday during his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

“We have been liaising with Tiger and his team for some time and are delighted that he has now decided to make his return to competitive golf at the PNC Championship,” said Alastair Johnston of IMG, the executive chairman of the event.

Woods return once seemed unlikely because of the extent of his injuries

Many, including Woods, thought the legendary golfer’s career was over after he shattered multiple bones in his right leg. Woods said last week the injuries were so severe doctors considered amputating his leg.

Tiger Woods currently shares the career PGA Tour record with 82 victories. It is unclear when he will play an official PGA event as he said last week in a press conference he will play a modified schedule picking and choosing the tournaments he competes in.

“I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that,” he said. “To see some of my shots fall out of the sky a lot shorter than they used to is a little eye-opening, but at least I’m able to do it again. That’s something that for a while there it didn’t look like I was going to. Now I’m able to participate in the sport of golf. Now, to what level? I do not know that.”

It’s unlikely that Woods, who has 15 championships titles, will be able break Jack Nicklaus’ Majors record of 18 championships. Woods’ last Major victory came in 2019 at The Masters.

“To ramp up for a few events a year … there’s no reason I can’t do that and feel ready,” Woods said. “I’ve come off long layoffs and I’ve won or come close to winning before. I know the recipe for it. I just have to get to the point where I feel comfortable enough where I can do it again.”

“As far as playing at The Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen.”