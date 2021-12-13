Letitia James suspends campaign for Governor of New York

Letitia James has officially suspended her campaign for Governor of New York. She will instead run for re-election as Attorney General.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must continue my work as attorney general,” said Ms. James in a statement. The news comes six weeks after she announced her run to become the first Black female Governor of the fourth most populated state in the country.

Despite her reputation as Attorney General, Ms. James allegedly did not have the fundraising power that she hoped for and struggled to gain endorsements that are typically necessary in order to secure the nomination.

With Ms. James suspending her campaign, the governor’s race is likely to see Kathy Hochul as the democratic nominee. Prominent Democrats cheered the move by Ms. James, whose campaign could have split the democratic primary votes with Ms. Hochul.

“I think that she understands that we need to be united now and divisive primary is going to go against our interests. Not going to help us. This was a selfless act on her part,” state Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs in an interview with ABC news.

Ms. James is known as a powerhouse Attorney General who is not afraid to take on a fight against powerful opponents. She has taken on both Facebook and Google in antitrust cases, as well as the National Rifle Association.

Ms. James is also investigating twice-impeached former White House occupant Donald Trump, examining his real estate holdings, as well as fraudulent claims against him. Her office recently announced an intention to subpoena Mr. Trump in the fraud case.

Ms. James also recently released text messages from an investigation into Andrew Cuomo, messages between the former New York governor and his brother, CNN analyst Chris Cuomo. Chris Cuomo attempted to craft a response to his brother’s sexual harassment investigation — and was then suspended from his position with the network.

Ms. James, known as “Tish,” is the first Black woman to be elected Attorney General of New York. A native of Brooklyn, Ms. James received her juris doctorate degree from Howard University, the most well-known Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in the country.

Of her decision to run for re-election as Attorney General, Ms. James confirmed, “There are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway, and I intend to finish the job. I am running for re-election to complete the work New Yorkers elected me to do.”