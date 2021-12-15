Dr. Cameron Webb on continuing the fight against Covid: “Everyone can do their part.”

Dr. Cameron Webb, the policy director on racial equity for the Biden administration’s Covid Response Team knows that people are experiencing Covid fatigue. In a most recent interview with The Black Wall St Times, he said, “The reward for getting vaccinated? Get another vaccine; a booster,” with a rueful chuckle.

Of course, Dr. Webb is focused on vaccinating as many people as possible, especially now that the omicron variant has reached the United States. He notes that while we don’t know the intensity of sickness caused by the omicron variant, we do know it’s highly transmissible.

And the ways to fight it are the same recommendations the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have been making for nearly two years now: wear a mask, maintain social distance, get tested — and get vaccinated.

More work to be done

Dr. Webb confirmed that while vaccine rates are high among adults in the United States, there is still more work to be done. According to Dr. Webb, approximately 70% of adults have had at least one immunization against Covid.

He credits the efforts of community organizers, leaders, and public places for encouraging a strong vaccine response. There are currently over 80,000 Covid vaccine sites, including those at schools, barbershops, and community centers.

The Biden administration’s response to Covid goes beyond vaccine clinics, though. The Covid task force recently released 55 recommendations, including paid time off for workers to get vaccinated, promoting affordable housing and childcare, as well as recommendations for environmental justice. “It’s all related,” said Dr. Webb.

U.S. Covid death toll: 800,000

He also encourages parents to get their children vaccinated. Both of Dr. Webb’s children have received the Covid vaccine. “Our kids wear seatbelts; they wear helmets when they ride their bikes. Getting a covid vaccine is no different; it’s about protecting kids and keeping them safe.”

Dr. Webb understands that some parents are hesitant. “You don’t have to be the first in line to get your kids the vaccine,” he said, “But get your kids the vaccine.” He encouraged parents to talk to their children’s pediatricians and other trusted medical professionals for guidance.

Meanwhile, Dr. Webb is realistic about continuing the battle against the virus. It’s killed over 800,000 U.S. residents, including one in every 100 seniors. But as part of the Biden administration, he says he’ll never give up fighting on behalf of the American people.

“Wear a mask, keep your distance, get vaccinated, and get tested to help prevent community spread. Everyone can do their part in this battle,” Dr. Webb said.