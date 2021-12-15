News

Renowned Historian on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Eddie Faye Gates passes

by Nehemiah Frank, Founder & Editor-in-Chief
by Nehemiah Frank, Founder & Editor-in-Chief
Eddie Faye Gates
Eddie Faye Gates
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Historian, fierce academic, and renowned author Eddie Faye Gates passed away on December 9, 2021. The beloved Greenwood and Tulsa community leader was 87. She is best known for playing a significant role in recording the narratives of over 200 survivors who lived through the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and documenting second-hand accounts from over 300 of their descendants. 

Humble Beginnings

Eddie Faye Gates was born Eddie Faye Petit in Preston, Oklahoma, to sharecroppers: Vivian and Ferman Petit on February 5, 1934. Her grandparents were born into slavery and worked a cotton plantation near Sulphur Springs, Texas. Along with twelve other Black families, they migrated to Oklahoma in hopes of escaping the brutal racism and contempt former slave owners had towards the newly emancipated families. The lynching of a close friend gave them second thoughts about remaining in the deep south. 

According to Nia Clark’s Dreams of Black Wall Street podcast in 2020., Gates picked cotton as a young girl to earn help her family. “I picked cotton from the time I was 12 years old until I left for Tuskegee, for college when I was 17. This was how we earned our money. Picking cotton, $3 a day,” she shared.

A Citizen of the World

Despite being raised amid Jim Crow, Gates saw herself as a citizen of the world and thoroughly enjoyed learning. She moved throughout the U.S. and Europe with her family in her youth and was quite the academic. 

Her education includes three years at Tuskegee Institute and a B.S. in Composite Social Science from the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks. 

After graduating Magna Cum Laude, Gates returned home to Oklahoma and earned a Master’s degree — with honors — from the University of Tulsa. 

Gates began teaching high school shortly after and did so for twenty-two years before becoming the Social Studies Curriculum Coordinator for the Tulsa Public School District. She was instrumental in implementing a multicultural curriculum needed for Tulsa Public Schools. 

The Author

An educational consultant, Holocaust education consultant, and activist, Gates worked on local, state, national, and international levels to make the world a better place. She authored two books: Miz Lucy’s Cookies: And Other Links in My Black Family Support System, an autobiography, and They Came Searching: How Blacks Sought the Promised Land in Tulsa

Work on the Tulsa Race Massacre 

In 1998, Gates became one of ten members appointed to the Oklahoma Commission to Study the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. She was Chair of the Survivors Committee on the Commission. 

“Our task was made harder because [the riots] had been covered up and forgotten for 75 years, and many pertinent primary documents and resources had been deliberately destroyed,” Gates said. 

In June of 2021, 100 years after the horrific event, the Tulsa City Council apologized for not protecting the city’s Black residents from the White mob that looted and burned the Greenwood District. Nor the city’s fire department or police department had come to the aid of Black citizens. According to research found in The Black Wall Street Times‘ Greenwood 100 Centennial Magazine, many were found to be members of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Commission recommended restitution in February 2001, after two years of research and analysis. Gates, although loved and highly revered, passes without seeing justice for Greenwood.

Narratives of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTcJHbjggyk

See also
Transformative Justice Coalition to rally, march as ‘lynching of Arbery’ trial continues
x

Nehemiah D. Frank is the founder & editor-in-chief of The Black Wall Street Times and is a descendant of the historic Greenwood Community, dubbed the Black Wall Street. Frank's work appears in TIME Magazine, Education Post and Tulsa People and various other publications. He attended Harold Washington College and Oklahoma State University, earning a degree in political science. Frank is a formal teacher and assistant principal and cares about equity and diversity in education. He gave a TED Talk about education in 2018. He is a founding delegate for the National Parents Union and serves on various boards, community and national projects.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

J.R. Smith shares he got a 4.0 during...

Governor Stitt seems to use taxpayer dollars for...

Steph Curry breaks all-time NBA 3-point record

More Black families choosing to homeschool their children

Former NFL player who killed six had CTE,...

BerThaddaeus Bailey Accepts Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper...

After graduation, Meg Thee Stallion plans to open...

Democrats dismayed as Biden says student loan repayments...

USA Gymnastics to pay $380 million to sexual...

Letitia James suspends campaign for Governor of New...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.