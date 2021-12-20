Tulsa Dream Center hosts its largest ever annual toy drive

The Tulsa Dream Center is making dreams come true for underserved families in Tulsa. The organization that provides support and empowerment to people who live in North Tulsa hosted its 20th annual toy drive on Saturday, December 18.

The Dream Center noted that of all its donation and volunteer events, the toy drive is by far the largest. Cars full of people bearing gifts were lined up from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, with lines stretching 10 city blocks.

Pastor Tim Newton noted that although the Covid19 pandemic has changed the event, supporters still welcome the opportunity to support families and children in Tulsa. “This is our second year doing a drive thru,” said Newton. “The way we are doing it today but we are just happy to be out here and bless so many people.”

Making dreams come true

According to the United States Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Tulsa Dream Center is designated as an EnVision center, a “centralized hub that provides people with resources and support needed to excel.” There are only three such EnVision Centers in the state of Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Dream Center was founded in 1999 by Pastor Billy Jo Daugherty of Victory Christian Church. The Dream Center’s mission is to empower people living in poverty through local programs, with outcome-based solutions for the myriad of problems facing marginalized communities.

The Tulsa Dream Center provides such support services as a food pantry, medical services for those who lack health insurance, and educational opportunities. In addition to the holiday toy drive, the Dream Center also hosted a Friendsgiving holiday meal last month, with more events planned for 2022.