News

Tulsa Dream Center hosts its largest ever annual toy drive

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The Tulsa Dream Center is making dreams come true for underserved families in Tulsa. The organization that provides support and empowerment to people who live in North Tulsa hosted its 20th annual toy drive on Saturday, December 18.

The Dream Center noted that of all its donation and volunteer events, the toy drive is by far the largest. Cars full of people bearing gifts were lined up from approximately 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, with lines stretching 10 city blocks. 

Pastor Tim Newton noted that although the Covid19 pandemic has changed the event, supporters still welcome the opportunity to support families and children in Tulsa. “This is our second year doing a drive thru,” said Newton. “The way we are doing it today but we are just happy to be out here and bless so many people.”

toy drive tulsa dream center

(KTUL photo)

Making dreams come true

According to the United States Department for Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Tulsa Dream Center is designated as an EnVision center, a “centralized hub that provides people with resources and support needed to excel.” There are only three such EnVision Centers in the state of Oklahoma.

The Tulsa Dream Center was founded in 1999 by Pastor Billy Jo Daugherty of Victory Christian Church. The Dream Center’s mission is to empower people living in poverty through local programs, with outcome-based solutions for the myriad of problems facing marginalized communities. 

See also
Gov. Stitt's new National Guard leader battles Pentagon over vaccine mandate

The Tulsa Dream Center provides such support services as a food pantry, medical services for those who lack health insurance, and educational opportunities. In addition to the holiday toy drive, the Dream Center also hosted a Friendsgiving holiday meal last month, with more events planned for 2022. 

x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Ohio man given Citizen’s Award for stopping purse-snatcher...

“Complete Bullsh*t”: Joe Manchin effectively kills ‘Build Back...

Women in Recovery receives $3 million grant for...

Trump’s antisemitism puts American Jews at risk

Crutcher family matriarch’s legacy of love lives on...

VP Kamala Harris Checks Charlamagne Tha God

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ warning on democracy in AP interview

Proud Boys’ supporter gets 33 months in prison...

Keechant Sewell to become first female NYPD chief...

Justice for Greenwood requests DOJ investigation into Tulsa...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.