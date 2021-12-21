Truckers Boycott Colorado after unfair sentencing comparison

Truck drivers are boycotting Colorado after a district judge sentenced a younger driver to a 110-year prison sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’s semi-truck breaks faulted while on a down heel slope, killing four people and injuring others on Interstate 70. He was found guilty on 27 charges on October 27.

Authorities found no drugs or alcohol in Aguilera-Mederos’ system. Prior to the incident, Aguilera-Mederos had a clean driving and criminal record.

Notably, it was his first time driving on I-70 and outside of Texas.

Meanwhile, the maximum punishment has drawn fierce opposition from all sides, including the judge and the families of the victims. The judge stated that sentencing guidelines wouldn’t allow for less time.

As a result, outraged truckers continue taking to social media to voice their disapproval of the sentencing.

A TikTok video has gone viral, showing a fleet of trucks parked, seemingly protesting, just outside the Colorado state line.

Truckers aren’t entering Colorado in protest of Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos getting a 110 year sentence after his breaks failed and his truck killed 4 people, a tragedy the company should be liable for. I think we’re about to see the power of truckers. pic.twitter.com/FdC718pQ1I — Read Teaching to Transgress by bell hooks (@JoshuaPotash) December 18, 2021

“We fully support and stand with the boycott of industry and business to Colorado,” Tony Salas, co-founder of the Greater Houston Trucking Association, said.

More than 4.3 million signatures have been collected on a Change.org petition and counting. It’s part of a trucker-led movement that calls for Colorado Gov Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency.

Last month Aguilera-Mederos stated in court.

“I was working hard for a better future for my family,” Aguilera-Mederos said. He later added, “Truck drivers know this hard moment when you lose your brake. There’s nothing you can do… I am begging for forgiveness…I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life…” the young man said through his tears.

Sentencing Disparities

Some say his unfair sentence highlights the racial disparity among Black and Brown folks and their White peers who’ve committed similar offenses.

Ethan Couch killed 4 people while driving drunk; his BAC was 0.24. He fled the country. He was only given 10 years probation, & then 720 days in jail for violating his probation. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced 110 years for an accident killing 4 because his brakes failed. pic.twitter.com/Qozv4BS19b — Mexican Rug Dealer (@DealinRugs) December 17, 2021

Yesterday, A rally took place outside the Colorado State Capitol building yesterday and supporters of Aguilera-Mederos are also planning for an additional rally on December 27th.