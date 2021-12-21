News

Truckers Boycott Colorado after unfair sentencing comparison

by The Black Wall Street Times
Rogel Aguilera-Mederos
Truck drivers are boycotting Colorado after a district judge sentenced a younger driver to a 110-year prison sentence. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’s semi-truck breaks faulted while on a down heel slope, killing four people and injuring others on Interstate 70. He was found guilty on 27 charges on October 27.

Authorities found no drugs or alcohol in Aguilera-Mederos’ system. Prior to the incident, Aguilera-Mederos had a clean driving and criminal record.

Notably, it was his first time driving on I-70 and outside of Texas. 

Meanwhile, the maximum punishment has drawn fierce opposition from all sides, including the judge and the families of the victims. The judge stated that sentencing guidelines wouldn’t allow for less time.  

As a result, outraged truckers continue taking to social media to voice their disapproval of the sentencing.

A TikTok video has gone viral, showing a fleet of trucks parked, seemingly protesting, just outside the Colorado state line.

“We fully support and stand with the boycott of industry and business to Colorado,” Tony Salas, co-founder of the Greater Houston Trucking Association, said. 

More than 4.3 million signatures have been collected on a Change.org petition and counting. It’s part of a trucker-led movement that calls for Colorado Gov Jared Polis to grant Aguilera-Mederos clemency. 

Last month Aguilera-Mederos stated in court.

“I was working hard for a better future for my family,” Aguilera-Mederos said. He later added, “Truck drivers know this hard moment when you lose your brake. There’s nothing you can do… I am begging for forgiveness…I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life…” the young man said through his tears.

Sentencing Disparities 

Some say his unfair sentence highlights the racial disparity among Black and Brown folks and their White peers who’ve committed similar offenses.

Yesterday, A rally took place outside the Colorado State Capitol building yesterday and supporters of Aguilera-Mederos are also planning for an additional rally on December 27th.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

