Trump pushes back against Candace Owens: “The vaccine works, but some people aren’t taking it.”

If you had Donald J. Trump saying “the vaccine works…if you take the vaccine, you’re protected,” on your bingo board for 2021 you can go ahead and mark that space. Better yet, you should go play the lottery because I’m not sure if anyone would’ve predicted they’d hear the former twice-impeached president say those words publicly, and in an interview with Candace Owens nonetheless.

In a recording for The Daily Wire Podcast, Owens tried her hardest to get the former president to comment on vaccine mandates.

She said “we went from ‘this is a good thing and people should have this option’ to ‘military men you’re going to have to resign because you’re not getting this vaccine’.” Owens must not be aware that military men and women have been required to be vaccinated for certain diseases for decades. (To see a list of vaccines military members have to take to enlist, and if they are deployed click here)

Donald Trump: 'The Vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind' 'All three vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J) are very good' 'The vaccines work – If you take the vaccine you are protected' 'People aren't dying when they take the vaccine' pic.twitter.com/fU8q1sdMda — Popper (@Kukicat7) December 22, 2021

Trump touts vaccines

“I stand on, forget about the mandates. People have to have their freedom,” Trump said. “But at the same time the vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind…I came up with a vaccine, with three vaccines, all are very very good. I came up with three of them in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five to twelve years.”

“And yet, more people have died under COVID this year by the way, under Joe Biden, than under you. And more people took the vaccine this year, so people are questioning-,” Owens said, noticing that Trump was getting away from the far-right’s talking point of the ineffectiveness of the vaccine.

“Well no, the vaccine works,” Trump said interrupting her, “but some people aren’t taking it.”

“The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine. But, it’s still their choice. And if you take the vaccine you’re protected. The results of the vaccine are very good. If you do get [COVID] it’s a very minor form, people aren’t dying when they take the vaccine,” Trump said.

The former president’s comments come just days after the CDC announced that the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is the cause of 73% of new cases across the US.

Biden: taking vaccines is an “obligation to your country”

The news came as the country reported the most COVID-19 cases ever in a single day, with 300,000 Americas (nearly 1 in 1000) testing positive for the virus on Monday alone.

President Biden addressed the nation Tuesday saying “I want to start by acknowledging how tired and worried you are. While COVID has been a tough adversary, we’ve shown that we are tougher.”

He stressed the urgency of getting vaccinated to those who aren’t with the new variant raging.

“If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have good reason to be concerned. You’re at higher risk of getting sick and at higher risk of passing it to your friends and family.”

“You have an obligation to your country to get vaccinated,” Biden continued. “It’s free, it’s convenient, it saves lives, and I honest to God believe it’s your patriotic duty.”