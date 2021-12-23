Oklahoma sixth grader honored for saving classmate from choking, woman from a house fire in the same day

Davyon Johnson, an 11-year-old from Muskogee, Oklahoma was honored by the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and the Muskogee Police Department for his actions on December 9 that potentially saved two lives.

During the school day, Davyon saw a classmate choking on a water bottle cap and performed the Heimlich maneuver dislodging the cap.

Principal Latricia Dawkins said that a student was trying to fill his water bottle and loosened the cap with his mouth. The cap then got stuck in their throat, causing them to stumble into a nearby classroom looking for help.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver,” Dawkins said. “From the account of the witnesses, when he did it the bottle cap popped out.”

Saving lives after a lesson from YouTube

Davyon said he learned the Heimlich maneuver from YouTube. He encouraged others to learn it as well.

“Just in case you’re in the situation I was in, you can know what to do,” he said.

Later that day Davyon saw a woman with a disability trying to flee her house that was on fire.

“It was a disabled lady and she was walking out of her house,” Davyon said. “She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her get into her truck and leave.”

He said the back of the house was on fire, “but it eventually got to the front of the house.”

“I thought, ‘Oh, she’s not moving fast enough.’ So, I ran across the street and helped her to her truck,” Davyon told KOTV.

During a recent Muskogee School Board meeting, a small ceremony was held to honor Davyon for his heroics. Both the Muskogee Police Department and Muskogee Sheriff’s Office presented Davyon with a certificate making him an honorary member of each force. The school board also presented him with a heroism award.

“I felt good, excited,” Davyon told the Phoenix.

Principal Latricia Dawkins called Davyon a “dual hero” and a “kind soul.” She said the recognition couldn’t have happened to a better person.

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT [emergency medical technician]. So, he got to put that desire into action,” she said.