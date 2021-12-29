Black voters’ approval rating for President Biden declines

While Joe Biden campaigned to support Black Americans as president, many of his promises have not yet materialized — and Black voters are not happy. Despite a higher than average approval rating by Black Americans, many are unhappy with the Democrat and his lack of initiatives that support Black families.

Given the choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, some Black adults chose not to vote at all. However, many others chose the path of least resistance, and picked Biden, who decidedly won the presidency by over seven million votes.

Yet, Biden’s ambitious campaign promises have been met with resistance from Republicans, and even members of Biden’s own party, including Senators Joe Manchin and Kristin Sinema, who torpedoed several important Democrat-endorsed bills.

Landmark civil rights bills fail to pass

While the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed the House of Representatives earlier this year, the Senate has yet to vote on the bill. The legislation would promote equality in voting opportunities, something that is missing across the country as Republicans rush to shut down voting locations and early ballots.

Such restrictive bills that target voting impact Black voters more than their White counterparts. In fact, the Biden administration has sued over Texas’ law that restricts voting rights, as it violates the 1964 Civil Rights Act providing civil protections for people from marginalized communities.

Another bill, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, has not come to fruition either. While that bill also passed the House of Representatives, the Senate has yet to vote on the legislation.

Polls show declining support for Biden among Black voters

Naturally, Black voters are unhappy. Polls and surveys show that Biden’s support among Black Americans is slowly declining, from a high of 66% to the current 48%.

Despite the lack of support, President Joe Biden has made some advances, particularly compared to his predecessor. President Biden’s administration is the most racially-diverse cabinet in history, and includes many Black men and women in positions which have never been occupied by non-White people.

Meanwhile, according to Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League, President Biden has made positive inroads on legislation that supports African-Americans. “I’m going to push back very forcefully on the idea that the Biden administration hasn’t done enough for Black people,” he said, citing the record number of African-Americans in President Biden’s administration, as well as Black judges.

Black voters were instrumental in President Biden’s win, and will keep watching Biden’s track record on legislation that supports Black American families. Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to promise positive changes. According to Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black Vice President in history, “There is a whole lot more work to be done. And it is not easy to do, but we will not give up. And I will not give up.”