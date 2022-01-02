Twitter permanently bans Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene 

Twitter bans U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from its social media platform permanently. The decision comes days after Greene sent out a culturally incompetent Tweet that criticized the African American holiday of Kwanzaa.

The Georgia Republican and QAnon conspiracist received her final strike Sunday for continuously spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Greene violated the social media giant’s policy for the fifth time, which resulted in her personal account‘s indefinite suspension.

On Saturday, Greene took to Twitter, tweeting: “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths.”

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that vaccination against COVID-19 is safe and effective. The CDC however cautions that “serious adverse events after COVID-19 vaccination are rare but may occur”, and so is the case for most vaccines.

The Biden Administration urges tech companies to take stronger actions concerning falsehoods that vaccines against the coronavirus are killing people.

“Misinformation poses an imminent and insidious threat to our nation’s health. We must confront misinformation as a nation. Lives are depending on it,” U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said last July.

Twitter’s Policy

According to Twitter, spreading “false or misleading information regarding the safety or science behind approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines is a direct violation of its policy.

In response to the suspension, the Georgia Representative released the following statement: “Social media platforms can’t stop the truth from being spread far and wide. Big Tech can’t stop the truth. Communist Democrats can’t stop the truth. I stand with the truth and the people. We will overcome!”

Greene’s account was first suspended from Twitter on January 17, 2021, for tweeting misinformation about the 2020 election results. On July 19 and August 10, 2021, she received suspensions for spreading false information about Covid-19.

However, her account was suspended by mistake last March.

Greene’s Critiques On Censorship

Representative Greene remains critical of censoring by social media platforms. They are “a Communist-style attack on free speech,” she says. Adding, “Twitter, Facebook, and the rest of the Silicon Valley Cartel are working hand in hand with the White House to censor Americans,” she previously said when her account was temporarily suspended in the past. Notably, Greene still has access to her official congressional Twitter account.

Greene joins former President Donald J. Trump in Republican elected officials Twitter places permanent bans on.

Meanwhile, Rep Rand Paul, Rep Jim Banks, Rep Briscoe Cain, Rep Ron Johnson, and Rep Barry Moore have received suspensions for either spreading false information about COVID-19 or the 2020 election results. Notably, all are members of the Republican Party.

Myths and Facts about COVID-19

For more information about COVID-19 Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines, click here.