Education

HBCUs around the country report bomb threats

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
hbcu bomb threat
NC Central was evacuated Tuesday night after a bomb threat. (ABC11)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) received bomb threats on Tuesday. None of the threats were found to be credible, though HBCU campuses across the country immediately instituted safety measures for all students, faculty and staff.

Among the HBCU schools that received bomb threats were The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Xavier University of Louisiana. All schools were given the all-clear by Wednesday morning, with school operations resuming as usual. 

The bomb threats were received as many students were returning to campus following the winter break that covers Christmas and New Year’s. The bomb threats were first noted on popular social media platform TikTok, which also reported bomb scares for public schools across the country in November 2021.

hbcu biden bomb threat

President Biden issued an Executive Order to help strengthen HBCUs

Students evacuate amidst bomb threats

Students across the campuses were evacuated, with those who did not have access to transportation encouraged to lock down in place. However, by 4pm on Tuesday, Howard University and other HBCU sent out an all-clear announcement. 

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central University initially contacted all students with a chilling message,” This is not a drill,” in all capital letters. The message was followed with instructions to “proceed immediately to the nearest exit and vacate the building.”

See also
Virginia’s Attorney General sues town’s police force over “discriminatory, unconstitutional policing”

No injuries were reported at any of the HBCUs, and police are currently investigating the bomb threats to determine who or where they came from. Many local FBI agencies are involved in the investigations.

To anonymously report any tips or information on the bomb threats, please contact 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Five Tulsa Public Schools go virtual due to...

Greenwood Rising makes USA Today’s Best New Attraction...

Detroit re-establishes the state’s first Historically Black College

Study: forgiving student loan debt would increase Black...

Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly...

Gov. Ron DeSantis takes culture war to classrooms

Renowned Historian on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre...

J.R. Smith shares he got a 4.0 during...

More Black families choosing to homeschool their children

BerThaddaeus Bailey Accepts Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.