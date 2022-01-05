HBCUs around the country report bomb threats

Several Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) received bomb threats on Tuesday. None of the threats were found to be credible, though HBCU campuses across the country immediately instituted safety measures for all students, faculty and staff.

Among the HBCU schools that received bomb threats were The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Florida Memorial University, Howard University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina Central University, Prairie View A&M University in Texas, and Xavier University of Louisiana. All schools were given the all-clear by Wednesday morning, with school operations resuming as usual.

The bomb threats were received as many students were returning to campus following the winter break that covers Christmas and New Year’s. The bomb threats were first noted on popular social media platform TikTok, which also reported bomb scares for public schools across the country in November 2021.

Students evacuate amidst bomb threats

Students across the campuses were evacuated, with those who did not have access to transportation encouraged to lock down in place. However, by 4pm on Tuesday, Howard University and other HBCU sent out an all-clear announcement.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central University initially contacted all students with a chilling message,” This is not a drill,” in all capital letters. The message was followed with instructions to “proceed immediately to the nearest exit and vacate the building.”

No injuries were reported at any of the HBCUs, and police are currently investigating the bomb threats to determine who or where they came from. Many local FBI agencies are involved in the investigations.

To anonymously report any tips or information on the bomb threats, please contact 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.