Politics

Michelle Obama vows to register more than one million new voters

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
voting rights
In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
Former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a letter on her Twitter account urging supporters to join her platform, When We All Vote, aimed at getting more than a million new voters across the country signed up.

The letter states that the coalition would organize at least 100,000 Americans to contact their senators, urging them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It has been difficult for election reform legislation to pass the Senate, as moderate Democrats are reluctant to change Senate rules.

“One year ago, we witnessed an unprecedented assault on our Capitol and our democracy,” Obama wrote. “From Georgia and Florida to Iowa and Texas, states passed laws designed to make it harder for Americans to vote. And in other state legislatures across the nation, lawmakers have attempted to do the same.”

michelle obama

Former President Barack Obama hugs his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Obama Presidential Center, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Voting rights under threat

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act would strengthen the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which has been chipped away at since the 2020 election. In all, 19 states have introduced legislation that limits voting and voting rights, as well as promotes gerrymandering, the process by which politicians create their own districts to maintain their own power.

“This type of voter suppression is not new,” Obama’s letter read. “Generations of Americans have persevered through poll taxes, literacy tests and laws designed to strip away their power — and they’ve done it by organizing, by protesting, and most importantly, by overcoming the barriers in front of them in order to vote. And now, we’ve got to do the same.”

See also
Dr. Tiffany Crutcher: The Black Wall Street Times' 2021 Person of the Year

The former First Lady’s efforts are reminiscent of what Stacey Abrams accomplished for the 2020 elections.

After her defeat in the 2018 Georgia Gubernatorial race, Abrams founded Fair Fight, a voter protection and education organization that helped register over 800,000 new Georgia voters.

“We’ve got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it”

Abrams announced her second campaign for Georgia Governor in December, setting up a possible rematch with current GOP Gov. Brian Kemp. 

Obama’s vow was signed by high-profile national groups including Vote.org, the NAACP, and the National Urban League.

The letter outlined a plan for this year that includes recruiting and training at least 100,000 volunteers through 2022 to register and turn out more than a million new voters nationwide.

“We’ve got to vote like the future of our democracy depends on it,” Obama maintained. “And we must give Congress no choice but to act decisively to protect the right to vote and make the ballot box more accessible for everyone.”

x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

