Move over Shark Tank, “Bet on Black” highlights Black entrepreneurs

On Monday, December 10, “Bet on Black” debuted, a brand-new show on REVOLT’s online programming, highlighting Black entrepreneurs and their ambitions. The endeavor stems from a partnership between REVOLT and Target.

Black entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to share their ideas on television each week. The grand prize is a $200,000 investment in the product or products, plus a chance to receive mentorship from Target executives.

According to REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels, “We appreciate Target for being a fearless partner that understands and supports our vision to launch programs like ‘Bet on Black,’ which expand beyond entertainment to inform and inspire our community in every category. Empowering Black entrepreneurs starts with providing access to the capital, guidance and resources they need to build companies that revolutionize industries and make a scalable impact on the world.”

Target partners with Revolt to highlight Black changemakers

Target, for its part, will provide up to half a million dollars in funding for finalists, as well as opportunities to meet one-on-one with executives. REVOLT is grateful for the partnership, which will provide contestants with an extra push to promote their ideas and innovations.

According to Maurice Cooper, Senior Vice President of brand and category marketing for Target, “Target has a long history of partnering with diverse media organizations to reach our guests, and we’ve committed to increasing our investments with Black-owned media companies and better supporting Black entrepreneurs. We’re proud of our groundbreaking partnership with REVOLT, which is unlocking inventive and impactful ways to connect with and bring joy to our guests. Our investment not only enables the creation of a must-see series, it will also fundamentally change the trajectory of deserving Black enterprises.”

“Bet on Black” debuted on REVOLT online on Monday, December 10, and will premiere on television on Tuesday, December 11.