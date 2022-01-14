News

Charged with murdering his Black employee, White business owner’s bond violation causes outrage

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
septic tank daniel triplett brent mack
Daniel Joseph Triplett (left) and Brent Mack (right) (Guthrie Police Department)
GUTHRIE, Okla.—Civil rights leaders are demanding a judge revoke bond for Daniel Triplett, a man accused of murdering his Black employee and burying his body beneath a septic tank.

Leaders are joining the family of a deceased man at a bond revocation hearing set for Friday, Jan. 14. At the hearing, a Logan County District Attorney will argue that the $500,000 bond the judge initially granted to Daniel Triplett should be revoked. It comes after he violated it on three occasions. 

Meanwhile, grief and anger continue to flood through the family of Brent Mack, the 50-year-old Black man whose body last year. His daughter reported him missing on Sept. 29, 2021 after not seeing him for nine days.

Soon after, officers questioned Daniel Triplett, a well-known business owner in the community and an owner of a septic tank installation company.

Daniel Triplett, owner of a septic tank installation company, violated his bond three times after a Guthrie judge set his bond at $500,000. (KFOR)

Search leads to discovery of body beneath septic tank

During weeks of questioning, a search of Triplett’s home, and surveillance footage in the area where Mack was last seen, Guthrie Police officers determined that Triplett was lying about what he said happened.

Triplett told investigators he had fired Mack on Sept. 20, giving him a $1,000 severance payment. While Triplett told police he dropped Mack off at a laundromat that day, surveillance footage showed him driving past the laundromat, not stopping.

Officers used a search warrant to check Triplett’s home. They found a logbook revealing the last job before Mack’s disappearance. Surveillance footage of a home in the Logan County town of Mulhall showed the pair working to install a septic tank. 

Importantly, the footage showed Mack disappearing from view after entering a hole being dug for the septic tank. Only Triplett was seen exiting the work site. Mack never again appeared on camera.

On October 21, investigators dug up the septic tank and state anthropologists used a probe to find the body. A wallet inside a pocket confirmed the identity of Brent Mack.

Brent Mack (News 9)

Bond for Daniel Triplett outrages victim’s family

The horrific nature of the crime and Triplett’s continued denial has caused outrage for Mack’s family. Two months after discovering the body, Mack’s children filed a lawsuit against Triplett, according to KFOR.

“When we got the call that they pulled my dad out of a 13-foot hole, with a 2,500-pound septic tank on top of his body, I thought I was going to have a heart attack,” Terrell Mack, Brent Mack’s son, told KFOR in December.

News of the lawsuit filing came days after Special Judge Susan Worthington compounded the Mack family’s pain by choosing to grant bond for Daniel Triplett, who was once a Guthrie City Councilman in the 1980s, according to Guthrie News

The case has also highlighted the reality of white privilege that conservatives often seek to ignore. 

Even though Daniel Triplett was charged with murder and desecration of a human corpse, and despite testimony from police warning against granting bond, Judge Worthington chose instead to center the feelings of Triplett’s wife, who testified to his character and business success. The judge allowed a man accused of viciously assassinating his own employee back out onto the streets.

Special District Judge Susan Worthington (left) stands next to her father. (Stillwater News Press)

Bond revocation hearing calls attention to bond violations

Visibly and verbally expressing their outrage at the judge’s decision, police escorted members of the Mack family out of the courthouse.

Meanwhile, citing three bond violations and the nature of the crime, Logan County DA Laura Thomas continues to argue that Daniel Triplett is a danger to the community at Friday’s bond revocation hearing.

According to a report from FOX 25, Thomas has detailed three bond violations:

  • December 15, 2021, Triplett visited the Waffle House on I-35 in Oklahoma City.
  • January 4, 2022 Triplett visited a convenience store on Sooner and Seward in Guthrie.
  • January 4, 2022, Triplett conducted business at Oklahoma State Bank.
“In my 35-plus years as a prosecutor, bond is not granted in murder one cases,” DA Thomas was quoted saying, according to a press release from Tulsa civil rights attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons.

Solomon-Simmons, who represents the living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre in a reparations lawsuit, Garland Pruitt, president of Oklahoma City NAACP, and Rev. Sheri T. Dickerson, leader of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma, decided to join the Mack family as they headed into the courthouse on Friday for the hearing. The trio spoke with the media ahead of the court hearing. The judge gets to decide whether Daniel Triplett’s bond should be revoked.

“I want him to go to jail and I hope they put a picture of my father in his jail cell so you can get a daily reminder for the rest of his life of what he did. That’s what I would love to see happen,” Terrell previously said.

The family created a petition seeking to disbar Judge Worthington for her decision to grant bond. It currently has over 2,600 signatures.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

