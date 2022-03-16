News

Charlotte pastor gifts $10k worth of free gas to community

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Pastor Brian Carn donated roughly $10,000 worth of free gas to Charlotte drivers. (Spectrum News)
A Charlotte pastor is turning heads nationwide after he spent the last weekend gifting $10,000 worth of free gas to the North Carolina community.

Kingdom City Church held a “Gas on God” event where they gave $10,000 worth of gas back to the community, as well as grocery gift cards, and drive-up prayer for those in need.

“Jesus did not just minister to people spiritually but he fed them naturally. Right now, the food is gas. So we’re doing everything we can to be a blessing to the community,” said Pastor Brian Carn, Jr.

With gas prices nationwide approaching the all-time high last week, the impact was felt at the pump for many Americans. Gas prices continue to soar as post-pandemic inflation and effects of Russia’s attack on Ukraine after the Biden administration vowed to stop importing oil from Russia.

Pastor Carn said it’s imperative for the church to give back to the community with things we can easily take for granted.

“We got to get out here. People are hurting. People have situations. One man literally pushed his car up here, was out of gas. Another lady came and said I don’t need gas but I need prayer,” said Carn.

“At the end of the day, it’s a blessing to be a blessing to God’s people,” Carn said.

Kingdom City Church provided free gas to more than 300 drivers during their “Gas on God” event.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

