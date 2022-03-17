News

Tired of ‘springing forward’? America may make daylight saving permanent

by Nate Morris
by Nate Morris
daylight capitol
Dawn breaks at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

On Monday morning, millions of Americans woke up and headed to work, still exhausted from Sunday morning’s time change. On March 13th, clocks in America “sprung forward” an hour to mark the start of daylight saving time, cutting sleep short and leaving everyone feeling jet-lagged. For all 100 United States Senators, this was apparently the final straw.

In an unanimous voice vote on Tuesday, the Senate passed the Sunshine Protection Act, sending it to the US House for consideration. Marco Rubio (R-FL), one of the bill’s sponsors, said ending semi-annual time changes “is an idea whose time has come”.

If passed by the House and signed into law, the Sunshine Protection Act would make daylight saving time permanent.

So what exactly would that mean for Americans across the country?

Essentially, the time schedule the nation is on between March and November would remain in place throughout the year. That means the days of setting the clocks back an hour in the fall and reversing course in the Spring would end.

Making daylight saving permanent would mean darker mornings, but brighter evenings

For the morning people of America, this could be grim news. On December 21, the shortest day of the year, the sun wouldn’t rise in Miami until 8:03am. In Minneapolis, daylight wouldn’t greet the morning until 8:48am.

The shifts means morning commutes to work and school would almost certainly be dark in the winter.

For most Americans, however, the issue with winter currently isn’t the late mornings, it’s the early nights. According to the American Psychiatric Association, one in twenty Americans experience Seasonal Affective Disorder. SAD is a type of depression caused by fewer hours of sunlight in the winter months. Some experts hope making daylight saving time permanent could help ease these effects.

Should the Sunshine Protection Act become law, evenings on December 21st would be a brighter for longer. In Miami, rather than the sun setting at 5:35pm, daylight would last until 6:35pm. And in Minneapolis, instead of night beginning at just 4:34pm, residents could bask in the balmy Minnesota sunlight until 5:34pm.

Even if the bill passes the House and is signed by President Biden, it won’t go into effect until November 2023. The White House has not said whether President Biden is in favor of the bill, but House leaders indicate it has bi-partisan support in the lower chamber.

As Americans re-adjust their sleep cycles once again to the new time, it’s possible that this may be the final winter where the sun sets before the work day ends.

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Ukraine and U.S. for...

Residents whose homes were built on landfill win...

Brittney Griner detention in Russia extended to May...

Netflix is testing a new feature that charges...

Scottish judge rules Texas prisons violate international human...

Wells Fargo denied over half its Black mortgage...

All Black, female World War 2 Battalion to...

Jussie Smollett released from jail pending conviction appeal

Gay cartoon characters cause outrage but hypersexual rappers...

Charlotte pastor gifts $10k worth of free gas...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.