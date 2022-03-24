Sports

Kyrie Irving to make home debut as NYC Mayor expected to nix mandate

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving handles the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, in this Thursday, May 6, 2021, file photo. Unable to attend the Brooklyn Nets' media day, Kyrie Irving asked for privacy Monday when pressed about his vaccination status and availability for home games. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, is expected to announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a decision that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games for the first time this NBA season.

Per ABC News, Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement.

Kyrie Irving could play 1st home game on March 27th vs. Hornets.

Forced by rule to sit out the majority of the NBA season, the still unvaxxed Irving was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played certain out-of-state games. Even still, Irving scored 28.5 jaw-dropping points per game on a part-time basis and in visitor team arenas since his late arrival.

Not even two weeks ago, Kyrie Irving could only purchase a ticket and sit front row to support his Nets teammates in a move that showcased the absurdity of the rule in place which disallowed players like Irving from any and all home team activities, yet he was still allowed to attend a game within feet of players.

Left: Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. Right: Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. Both players announced they were not vaccinated at their team’s recent media day.

Other unvaxxed professional athletes can also participate in NYC sports effective today.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees. Mayor Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Currently in the Eastern Conference 8th place, the 38-35 Brooklyn Nets have been a bit better than average even with scoring phenom Kevin Durant carrying them thus far.

The Nets need Irving as they push for a playoff spot with only nine games left in their regular season. Born in New Jersey, the newly 30-year-old Irving will now have an opportunity to play in front of his family, friend, and fans at home at nearby Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. While only 6’2 in a league full of giants, Kyrie’s capacity to spectacularly overcome Goliath time and again is what makes sports worth watching.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

