Kyrie Irving to make home debut as NYC Mayor expected to nix mandate

New York City’s mayor, Eric Adams, is expected to announce Thursday that he’s exempting athletes and performers from the city’s vaccine mandate for private workers, a decision that will allow Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving to play home games for the first time this NBA season.

Per ABC News, Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement Thursday morning and it will be effective immediately, according to a person familiar with the upcoming announcement.

Kyrie Irving could play 1st home game on March 27th vs. Hornets.

Forced by rule to sit out the majority of the NBA season, the still unvaxxed Irving was able to re-join the team in January but only when they played certain out-of-state games. Even still, Irving scored 28.5 jaw-dropping points per game on a part-time basis and in visitor team arenas since his late arrival.

Not even two weeks ago, Kyrie Irving could only purchase a ticket and sit front row to support his Nets teammates in a move that showcased the absurdity of the rule in place which disallowed players like Irving from any and all home team activities, yet he was still allowed to attend a game within feet of players.

Other unvaxxed professional athletes can also participate in NYC sports effective today.

The city’s sweeping vaccine mandate for workers will still apply to people with other types of jobs, including government employees. Mayor Adams had said he felt the vaccine rule was unfair when it came to athletes and performers because a loophole in the measure, imposed under his predecessor, allowed visiting players and performers who don’t work in New York to still play or perform even if they are unvaccinated.

Currently in the Eastern Conference 8th place, the 38-35 Brooklyn Nets have been a bit better than average even with scoring phenom Kevin Durant carrying them thus far.

The Nets need Irving as they push for a playoff spot with only nine games left in their regular season. Born in New Jersey, the newly 30-year-old Irving will now have an opportunity to play in front of his family, friend, and fans at home at nearby Brooklyn’s Barclay Center. While only 6’2 in a league full of giants, Kyrie’s capacity to spectacularly overcome Goliath time and again is what makes sports worth watching.