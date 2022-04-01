Sports

Hubert Davis to carry UNC torch against arch rival Blue Devils in Final Four

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Hubert Davis carries UNC torch against arch rival Blue Devils in Final Four
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis, left, and Duke coach, Mike Krzyzewski meet for a pregame handshake prior to the Blue Devils' blowout victory last month in Chapel Hill. Photo courtesy Jeffrey Camarati / UNC Athletics.
Hubert Davis is one day away from making history that could have resounding ripples in the annals of college basketball history.

On Saturday night, Davis’ UNC-Chapel Hill Tar Heels will go up against their cross-town nemesis Duke University Blue Devils in what has already been dubbed “the greatest sports rivalry of all time.” In their historic rivalry, both basketball powerhouses will meet for the first time in a Final Four elimination game. Though tomorrow night’s implications will be forever, Davis has remained steadfast to focus on the tournament game itself and not dwell on the obvious rivalry.

Hubert Davis is picking UNC up right where Roy Williams left it.

As the successor of legendary Tar Heels coach Roy Williams, many questioned whether UNC basketball men’s storied legacy would continue under an unproven Davis. Nevertheless, in less than a season the first-year coach has quieted his loudest skeptics.

Davis, a UNC basketball alum and ex-NBA player in the 90s, knows the game well after returning to his alma mater to soak up game from Roy Williams as a long-time assistant coach for the Tar Heels before he would lead the 2021 season.

North Carolina will face Duke tomorrow for the third time this season, with this round having a championship game on the line. The Blue Devils won the first meeting between the two teams earlier this year, 87-67, at the Dean Smith Center. But back at Cameron Indoor Stadium, Davis led his team over outgoing Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game ever with a 94-81 upset.

Duke alum Kyrie Irving predicts “redemption” for Blue Devils

After 100 years and 256 meetings, UNC and Duke are facing off at the Final Four for the first time ever and Hubert Davis has a chance to send Coach Mike Krzyzewski, arguably one of the great coaches of all time, on his way to early retirement.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

