S.C. Nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, brought to tears in confirmation

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Ketanji Brown Jackson, brought to tears in confirmation
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she is questioned by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Yesterday Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was moved to tears by the words of N.J. Senator Cory Booker, who gave her more flowers than she could possibly carry. After a week of GOP meltdowns from South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham and publicity stunt absurdities like TX Senator Ted Cruz’s are-babies-racist line of questioning, Senator Booker took the time to appreciate the moment for what it was. Historic.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is Black History.

After calling out GOP Senators for their smear campaigns and cherry-picking through her career, Booker would then detail her humble upbringing, the struggles of a working mother, her military brother joining after the 9/11 attacks, and her family’s proven dedication to American service on every level.

With Booker beaming with pride, Ketanji Brown Jackson went for the tissue as her lip began to quiver.

“I’m not letting anyone in the Senate steal my joy.”

Holding back his own tears, Booker soon shifted his attention to uplifting the woman who reminds him of the very women in his own life. He stated, “It’s hard for me not to look at you and not see my mom. Not to see my cousins. One of them who had to come here and sit behind you. She had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours.”

Booker and Brown-Jackson then bonded over his oration of their personal icons, Constance Baker Motley and Harriet Tubman, two women whom the story of America cannot be told without first mentioning.

Recognizing her determination, Booker later quoted the aspirations of Langston Hughes before emphatically detailing the story of generations of American immigrants and enslaved people who steadfastly believed “I can make this country love me like I love it.”

“You have earned this spot. You are worthy.”

Brown-Jackson’tear-stained tissue was dampened yet again and the two would share a smile deeper than roots. “Don’t worry my sister. God has got you,” he stated. Warning that the GOP attacks on her character will likely continue, an emotional Booker called Brown-Jackson his “harbinger of hope,” drawing an apropos comparison to Harriet Tubman’s guiding north star.

Talking to her and those like her, Booker closed, “The United States of America will be better because of you.”

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

