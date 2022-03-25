Justice Clarence Thomas is the company he keeps

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson are both married to White spouses. That’s about where their similarities end.

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s husband, Patrick G. Jackson, recently made headlines for wearing socks containing the images of past presidents at this week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings.

Meanwhile, Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife, Ginni Thomas, is being dragged nationwide for her recently revealed attempts to overturn the election results for duly elected President Joe Biden.

In a report released Thursday night, CBS News and The Washington Post obtained dozens of text messages between Ginni Thomas and then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The communications took place over a course of weeks that led up to the Jan 6. attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Notably, as a conservative activist, Ginni Thomas has already admitted that she attended the Jan 6. “Stop the Steal” rally before it descended into violence. Yet, her efforts to get Meadows to find a way to overturn the election came at the same time then-President Trump was seeking to bring the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court, where Ginni’s husband, Justice Clarence Thomas, sits. It represents an incredible conflict of interest at the nation’s highest level.

You are the company you keep

CBS News noted that none of the text messages between Ginni Thomas and Mark Meadows referenced her husband or the Supreme Court. What makes the issue appear even more egregiously unethical, however, is the fact that when Trump tried to withhold documents from the Jan 6. Committee investigating the insurrection, Justice Clarence Thomas was the only Justice to vote in favor of Trump.

While none of these actions constitute a direct violation of the law, with public approval of the Supreme Court at its lowest point in over 20 years, Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife aren’t doing the Court any favors with their partisan shenanigans.

There’s an old saying, “You are the company you keep.”

Throughout nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s multi-day confirmation hearings, Republicans attacked her on everything from her sentencing of child pornographers, her public defender representation of Guantanamo Bay detainees, and Critical Race Theory, I guess because she’s Black?

Justice Clarence Thomas should resign, join Ginni Thomas as a private citizen

Seeking to associate her with being soft on crime, GOP Senators showed their true colors when they tried to tarnish Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s reputation in front of the nation. Yet, Republicans are eerily silent on the association between Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent in favor of Trump and his wife Ginni’s outlandish efforts to overturn democracy. Shocker.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson remains a “harbinger of hope” for America, as Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) so passionately put it. Meanwhile, Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife appear to seek the destruction of democracy.

To support democratic values, and to preserve trust in the highest Court in the land, the best thing Justice Clarence Thomas can do for the U.S. is take off his Justice robe, leave the bench, and join his wife Ginni at the next Trump rally.