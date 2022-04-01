The ignorance of Candace Owens is back on full display.

A new hashtag, #BoycottDisney, is trending on Twitter due to the company’s position on the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law.

Earlier this week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1557—called the “Parental Rights in Education Act” into law. Nationally known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, it will take effect July 1st.

The bill has received praise and criticism from parents, lawmakers and advocacy groups. Some argue in support of the law believing that parents should have more say and control over what their children are learning in schools. Opposers of the legislation argue that the language is too vague and the law is another assault on equal representation.

The key passages in the The Parental Rights in Education Act include:

I nstruction on gender and sexuality would be constrained in all grades.

Schools would be required to notify parents when children receive mental, emotional or physical health services, unless educators believe there is a risk of “abuse, abandonment, or neglect.”

Parents would have the right to opt their children out of counseling and health services.

Parents could sue schools for violating the vaguely written bill, and districts would have to cover the costs.

Florida would rewrite school counseling standards.

The bill has prompted lawsuits from LGBTQ+ groups, protests from students and teachers and billboards across Florida encouraging people to “Say Gay”.

Candace Owens goes after Disney

Earlier this month, Walt Disney Company’s CEO faced scrutiny for his refusal to condemn the law. While Bob Chapek stated that the company stands with the LGBTQ+ community, Disney employees still staged a protest demanding that the company do more.

Buckling under the pressure, Walt Disney Company recently released a statement saying, “Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Statement from The Walt Disney Company on signing of Florida legislation: pic.twitter.com/UVI7Ko3aKS — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) March 28, 2022

Additionally, Disney has announced the formation of a task force to host listening tours to gauge the LGBTQ+ community’s concerns.

In response, DeSantis said that Disney (Florida’s largest employer) has “crossed the line”. Parents and other well-known Republicans have supported his claims, including Candace Owens. She said the company is admitting to having a secret agenda for youth, also falsely suggesting the company encourages pedophilia.