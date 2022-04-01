Malia Obama to co-write Donald Glover’s new Amazon series: “Her writing style is great”

Malia Obama, the oldest of former President Barack Obama’s two daughters, will join the writer’s room for a new Amazon series based on a “Beyonce-like” Donald Glover confirmed in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Multi-talented actor, writer, director and rapper Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, has already won an Emmy for his hit show “Atlanta,” which recently returned for its long-delayed third season on FX. Now, he’s tapping 23-year-old Malia Obama to help craft his next project, tentatively titled “Hive.”

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard.”

Notably, critics might assume Malia’s family name landed her the coveted writer spot. Yet, she’s been quietly building a resume in Hollywood for years.

She scored an internship with HBO’s “Girls” in 2015 and another internship with the Weinstein Company in 2017. Last year, she worked as a production assistant on Halle Berry’s television drama “Extant”. Then she graduated from Harvard.

Malia Obama looks to have a long future in Hollywood

Stephen Glover, Donald’s brother, is an executive producer who cowrites Atlanta. He had nothing but praise for young Malia Obama.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” Stephen said. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

Still, Stephen made it clear that just because Malia Obama happens to be the daughter of one of the most popular presidents in U.S. history, she isn’t immune from facing criticism.

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.” He added, “Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Coming off of his success with “Atlanta,” Donald Glover signed an eight-figure overall deal with Amazon Studios in February 2021. “Atlanta” returns for its fourth and final season this Fall. It’s still unclear when the new, Beyonce-like TV show will be released, but Malia Obama is clearly making a name for herself in Hollywood.

“I think she has the potential to pretty much do anything she wants, she’s amazing,” Donald Glover told TMZ . “She could do anything.”