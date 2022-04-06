Health

Oklahoma bans nearly all abortions in “unconstitutional” move

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Oklahoma bans nearly all abortions in "unconstitutional" move
People hold signs at the Bans Off Oklahoma rally on the steps of the Oklahoma state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. SARAH PHIPPS / The Oklahoman
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The Republican-led Oklahoma state House has passed a near-total ban on abortion, excluding specific instances where the pregnant person’s life is endangered.

Under the bill, anyone who performs an abortion would face up to 10 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court has found time and time again that the state’s attempts to restrict abortion are unconstitutional, as this total abortion ban clearly is,” Rabia Muqaddam, senior staff attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement.

Stitt has made abortions his issue. It’s not.

The bill will now head to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has previously described himself as America’s “most pro-life governor.”

Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director, ACLU of Oklahoma stated, “The only person who should have the power to decide whether you need an abortion is you — no matter where you live, or how much money you make.”

The ban would go into effect 90 days after the state legislature adjourns at the end of May unless courts intervene. Reproductive rights groups are expected to file legal challenges to the ban, which many are calling unconstitutional.

Roe v. Wade’s loophole impacts women in the worst way

The US Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade recognized a pregnant person’s fundamental right to seek an abortion but allowed states to impose restrictions on the procedure with the intent of protecting the pregnant person’s health and the potential life of a fetus once it can survive outside the womb.

Planned Parenthood Great Plains Interim President and CEO Emily Wales said Stitt’s Senate Bill 612 is “clearly unconstitutional.”

Advocates believe the abortion bill is retaliation.

The bill’s passage came as a surprise to abortion rights advocates in the state, who saw it as a political statement in response to their “Bans Off Oklahoma” rally at the state capitol on Tuesday.

According to Vox, the surprising measure was “put on the agenda on Tuesday, fairly late in the legislative session, and passed that same day with little time for debate.” With such underhanded tactics, advocates for women’s rights know the road ahead will be rough.

In a statement by Rebecca Tong, co-executive director of Trust Women, she said, “There are difficult times ahead, and we’ve been through so much already. No Oklahoman deserves the type of disconnected and cruel representation that is happening behind the closed doors of the state capitol.”

“This bill kind of came out of nowhere,” said Tamya Cox-Touré, the executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma. “This was a direct reflection of the fact that 350 people gathered to demand that abortion access is protected. And this was their retaliation.”

Oklahoma is full of ghost towns for those seeking safe abortions.

To date, there are only four abortion facilities across the entire Sooner state, which have seen soaring increases since last September, when neighboring Texas enacted a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Trust Women — which operates a clinic in Oklahoma City that provides medication and surgical abortions up to the current legal limit of 21.6 weeks — has seen a 2,500 percent increase in patients and regularly has extensive waiting lists.

Priya Desai of Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice stated, The harm from this legislation will fall the hardest on communities already facing the greatest challenges in our health care system including people of color, immigrants, trans and nonbinary people, rural people, and young people.”

The state Senate has already passed the so-called Oklahoma Heartbeat Act, which is a copycat of a Texas ban allowing any private individual to sue doctors who perform abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected (typically about six weeks into term) except in the case of a medical emergency.

The state House is debating that bill in committee today.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Tulsa events bring awareness to Black Maternal Health...

Oklahoma County Treatment Courts celebrate recent program graduates

“Bans off Oklahoma” rally scheduled for reproductive rights

House passes bill capping Insulin at $35 per...

Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett recognized during Women’s History Month

Gabrielle Reyes of One Great Vegan cooks 30...

Oklahoma ranks worst state for women in 2022:...

Malcolm X College offers new program to tackle...

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre positive for Covid-19

NYC announces citywide doula program to stem maternal...